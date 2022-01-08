BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Follow the rules, Governor reminds foreign envoys

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Jan 7) met with the Consul Generals and Honoury Consuls of eight countries to remind them that their respective citizens must adhere to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols in effect on the island.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 January 2022, 01:29PM

Governor Narong met with the Consul General of Australia, Honorary Consul of Austria, Honorary Consul General of Mexico, Honorary Consul-General of Nepal, Honorary Consul of the Netherlands, Honorary Consul of Norway, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Phuket and the Honorary Consul of Switzerland.

Joining the meeting were Amnuay Pinsuwan, Deputy Governor of Phuket Executives of Phuket Province and Poomkit Raktae Ngam, President of the Phuket Provincial Tourism Business Association.

Governor Narong gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in Phuket, detailing the rise in recent cases and the latest safety measures employed to combat the spread of the virus.

Additionally, he requested all the Consul Generals and Honoury Consuls present at the meeting ensure that their respective nationals currently on the island were fully aware and updated as to the safety measures and to make sure they were abided by.


Governor Narong added that any foreign nationals who test positive for the coronavirus or who are showing symptoms that place them in a high-risk category need to demonstrate social responsibility and seek treatment at an appropriate venue as designated by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPPHO). This is standard policy for all Thai nationals, Governor Narong added.


He also reminded the foreign delegates that the wearing of a face mask in all public areas is mandatory as per Phuket Provincial order 62/2564, which states whoever leaves their residence, buildings, or vehicles in order to enter into a public place must wear a mask or cloth mask at all times.

Failure to adhere to the above will result in legal penalties and could impact the deicison to allow the foreign national to remain in Phuket, the Governor said. Specifically anyone violating the wearing of facemasks in public spaces rule can face up to two years in jail and/or a fine of up to B40,000.

In response, the foreign envoys requested that additional vaccines be made available to their nationals to combat the spread of the virus, with a clear and accurate timeline as to when such vaccines will be accessible.

Additionally they requested that all information and updates on regulations set by Phuket authorities be sent to the consuls via a Line group to ensure the details can be disseminated to their respective nationals in a timely and effective fashion.

