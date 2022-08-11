Follow the Mother art-exhibition opens in Phuket

PHUKET: Several inspired local artists have unveiled their works at Follow the Mother art-exhibition which is now available to public at Central Phuket Floresta. The show was organised on the occasion of the 90th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, this Friday (Aug 12) which is also celebrated throughout the country as Mother’s Day.

Art

By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 August 2022, 02:49PM

At 5.30pm on Thursday (Aug 11), Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) opened the exhibition and then proceeded to enjoy the works of art displayed.

Joining Mr Rewat were Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas, Phuket Town Municipality officials, Central Group representatives and artists.

The works displayed were created using different art techniques and picture various things. Yet most of them have connections with either Phuket or Thai culture in general.

The exhibition is available on the first floor of Central Phuket Floresta shopping mall. Entrance is free.