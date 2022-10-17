British International School, Phuket
Floodwaters recede in Phuket Town, other areas remain affected

PHUKET: Floodwaters eased in the heart of Phuket Town last night (Oct 16). However, some areas in Thalang District remain underwater, officials have reported.

weatherdisastersenvironmentSafety
By The Phuket News

Monday 17 October 2022, 10:35AM

Many of the main streets in the Phuket Old Town area, including Standard Chartered Bank Intersection, Thalang Rd and Soi Romanee, drained completely by about 9pm.

Teams of workers were dispatched to clear the streets of debris and hose the mud off the road surface.

Meanwhile, lowland areas such as Moo 6 Srisoonthorn and the boundary of Tambon Thepkrasattri, both in Thalang District, remained affected, officials noted.

Many roads across the island have reopened to traffic as usual.

However, areas where floodwaters have yet to drain fully, including in Phuket Town, Patong and along Thepkrasattri Rd, remain affected.

Motorists can still expect delays in such areas, and are urged to continue to exercise caution while using the roads.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew last night went to the incident command centre to expedite efforts by disaster officials to ease the flooding and to coordinate relief efforts for people affected by the floods, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Temporary shelters have been set up to help the victims and kitchens have been set up to provide meals to those in need.

Thalang District Chief Bancha Thanu-in yesterday evening personally oversaw the distribution of meals and drinking water to people in ​​Moo 6, Srisoonthorn and parts of Tambon Thepkrasattri that remain flooded.

Officials hoped for less rain so that floodwaters would ease in more areas across the island, noted the report.

The Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast) based near Phuket airport this morning forecast more isolated thundershowers and heavy rain for the island today (Oct 17).

Although the thundershower cloud coverage is forecast to be more scattered than over the previous days, which has been solid blanket cloud cover, the farecast indicated several very heavy thundershowers forming, marked with red.

