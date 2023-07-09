Zonezi Properties
Flood warnings issued

Flood warnings issued

PHUKET: Heavy rain overnight and this morning (July 9) has resulted in a series of floods across the island prompting police to close off several streets.

weatherpatongpoliceSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 9 July 2023 11:51 AM

Phuket Town has suffered particularly bad flooding. Photo: Phuket City Police

Phuket Town has suffered particularly bad flooding. Photo: Phuket City Police

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Image: Phuket Met Office

Several streets in Phuket Town became completely impassable and had to be closed, police confirmed. The water level in the Bang Yai klong, which flows through the entire city and acts as the main channel for draining rainwater into the sea, has risen to dangerous levels. Several streets were flooded, including Tha Kraeng Rd., where the provincial government building is located, and the intersection of Tha Kraeng Rd. and Chao Fa East Rd.

Patong also experienced heavy flooding, particularly near the police station and surrounding areas where the long-term upgrade of the storm drainage system has still yet to be completed. Several streets were closed off in this vicinity.

There has also been significant flooding in areas of Thepkrasattri Rd and Srisoonthorn Rd, areas that are traditionally troublesome during the rainy season. The areas immediately north of Heroines Monument on Thepkrassattri Rd and west of the Monument on Srisoonthorn Rd have been hit especially hard.

Authorities in Kamala issued a flood warning due to heavy rainwater coming off the hills. Ground collapses and falling trees are likely, they added.

Residents of Chalong are reporting flooding in a number of streets in their area although the main roads are still passable. 

Police are asking drivers to be extra careful and patient if they need to use the roads today.

SEC2 | 09 July 2023 - 12:29:26 

I wonder how the new roads to Patong are holding up?  Any word?

Kurt | 09 July 2023 - 12:20:53 

Nothing surprising. Bang Yai Klong stuff is hilarious/fun. How many governors have been standing there, staring at running water, just for photo shooting? So, tell me, what plans lay on the shelves to increase klong capacity? Let me guess, NOTHING! Not interesting, probably kick backs can't be woven in. Than it stops on Phuket.

Prab | 09 July 2023 - 11:58:21 

lol...there was an article on PN sometime ago with a picture of little narong looking at those canals with some specialist and planning how to solve this issue...well well... was just a picture as we knew..nothing ever actually done....

 

