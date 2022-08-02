Flood warning for eight villages in Kamala, Cherng Talay

PHUKET: A flood warning has been issued for eight at-risk areas in Kamala and Cherng Talay following heavy downpours soaking the island yesterday and today (Aug 1-2).

Tuesday 2 August 2022, 12:49PM

The warning issued by Kamala OrBorTor Chief Jutha Dumlak.

Jutha Dumlak, chief of the Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) issued the warning, urging residents in eight villages to beware flash floods and runoff from the hills in Kamala and Cherng Talay.

Mr Jutha named the eight villages as: Baan Bang Wan; Baan Khok Yang; Baan Nuea; Baan Hua Khuan; Baan Naka; Surin Beach; Baan Bang Tao and Baan Bang Tao Nok.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported 61mm of rainfall at the weather-monitoring station near Phuket airport yesterday, and more than 40mm of rainfall this morning.

The TMD currently forecasts heavy isolated thundershowers to continue across the island through to Monday (Aug 8) as the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea.

The heavy weather conditions are easing, but waves are still forecast to reach over two metres in thundershower areas. All vessels in the area are warned to beware thunderstorms, and small boats are advised to stay ashore.

Lifeguards at many of the popular beaches along the west coast have posted red ‘no swimming’ flags to warn people to not enter the water where it is dangerous to swim.