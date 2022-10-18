British International School, Phuket
Flood relief continues as more rain brings isolated flooding

PHUKET: Flood relief efforts continued today (Oct 18) as more heavy downpours added to woes whose homes were already flooded, and for the first time since Sunday caused isolated minor flooding in areas south of Phuket Town.

weatherdisastersSafety
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 18 October 2022, 05:56PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The heavy downpours today first affected the northern end of the island, with floodwater on one side of Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn bringing traffic to a standstill. Other major roads, including into and out of Baan Don, were also affected.

By this afternoon areas including in front of Wat Ladthi Wanaram (Wat Tai) on Chao Fa East Rd in Chalong as well as areas in Karon were affected by floodwaters, causing traffic delays.

Emergency food supplies and drinking water were delivered by kayak to residents in Soi Paniang, Samkong, which saw floodwater rise up to 80cm deep in some areas, with many residents’ homes flooded.

An emergency kitchen has been set up at the Governor’s Mansion with the capacity to make up to 1,000 meals a day to be delivered to people in flood-struck areas.

Officers from the Phuket Provincial Public health office (PPHO) continued their house calls to the sick and elderly unable to make it to a hospital for medical appointments.

Sinea Phuket

Volunteers at Jui Tui Shrine in Phuket Town have set up their own flood relief kitchen, able to provide up to 500 meals a day.

With many areas still suffering from flooding. People travelling to the airport are asked to allow three to four hours for their journey to the airport to make sure they have enough time to board their flights.

Officials are asking residents to beware flash flooding and possible landslides, following a minor landslip at the Bang Thong Monastery in Kathu earlier.

Motorists are urged to drive slowly and beware dangerous road conditions.

