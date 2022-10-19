Flood recovery efforts target hard-hit communities

PHUKET: Disaster officials focussed flood relief efforts on Thepkrasattri and Sirsoonthorn yesterday (Oct 18), where torrential rain struck again, adding to local residents woes as they continued to cope with standing floodwaters.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 October 2022, 09:56AM

Roads in the two subdistricts were affected, with traffic greatly affected. Some roads were closed while others were restricted to one lane only.

Villages in Moo 6 Srisoonthorn and Moo 4 Thepkrasattri, and especially residents in front of Wat Baan Don, were particularly affected, with floodwaters as deep as 40-60cm plaguing residents.

Sittichai Chantarawat, head of the Thepkasattri Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor), along with village headman organised an emergency relief kitchen to cook and distribute food along with drinking water to the villagers affected.

Communities along Thepkrasattri Rd continue to be affected. The area in front of the National Housing Authority housing estate in Baan Lipon flooded yesterday evening, with traffic travelling southbound affected.

In Moo 3, Srisoonthorn, disaster officials with assistance from soldiers from the 18th Infantry Division began assembling a temporary bridge to install where floodwaters had washed a small bridge serving several households in the area. Without the bridge the homes are isolated

The temporary ‘Bailey bridge’ being installed needs to be eight metres long and three metres wide, officials reported. However, the bridge may take three days to complete and install.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew inspected the ​​Soi Paniang and Soi Samkong 2 areas in Samkong, on the north side of Phuket Town.

Disaster officials are working on alleviating flooding in that area as well, with works on clearing drains and installing a large mobile pump to draw standing floodwater into the Bang Yai Canal underway.

“The whole situation was caused by heavy and continuous rains over the past few days. Drainage will return to normal, but if there is still heavy and continuous rain, it will result in more water,” Governor Narong said.

“We must also admit that drainage in low areas in the event of continuous rain is slow. In the past, we had a lot of ‘monkey cheeks’ [weirs and small isolated areas created to hold excess runoff], but now many of those places have become dwelling places for people,” he added.

“Currently, the province is supported by the Commander of the Third Naval Area to provide equipment along with the troops. This gives us seven large water pumps and we are expected to pass the flood crisis soon," he added.