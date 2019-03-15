THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Flights to North suspended due to pollution

CHIANG MAI: Bangkok Airways has announced the suspension of its morning flights between Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son until at least Saturday (Mar 20) as haze continues to plague northern provinces.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 15 March 2019, 08:47AM

A firefighter tackles a blaze in a forest near Lampang’s Muang district. Photo: Bangkok Post

According to the airline, two morning flights between the two provinces – PG351 to Mae Hong Son that was due to depart on 9.20am, and PG352 to Chiang Mai scheduled for 10.35am – were cancelled on yesterday.

The suspension was deemed necessary as both airports were shrouded by thick haze which reduced visibility to two kilometres.

The aircraft used to service the route, an ATR-72, requires a minimum visibility of 6km to be able to take off and land safely.

The airline said 10 morning flights have been cancelled over the past five days, and the suspensions will continue until tomorrow because of the poor visibility.

In Mae Hong Son Thursday, the level of PM 2.5 pollutants hovered at around 96 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³) – almost double the safe threshold of 50 µg/m³.

Authorities said that 279 forest fires had been detected in Mae Hong Son between Jan 1 and March 12, as opposed to 141 during the same period last year.

Officers and civilians have been working to create buffer zones to prevent fires from spreading, officials said.

Futsal League 2019

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon visited Chiang Mai to follow up on efforts being undertaken to reduce haze in the North.

“The major cause was forest burning,” said Gen Prawit. “Ways must be sought to make sure there will be no forest burning in the future.”

At the time of writing, Chiang Mai was still rated the world’s most polluted city, with the situation worsening.

 

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

Kurt | 15 March 2019 - 12:10:55 

Junta general defence minister much be happy with the smog in the north while he visited there. It is a great national defence and security thing.  :-)  Was he able to fly back to BKK?

