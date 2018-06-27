FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Flights redirected as heavy rains belt Phuket Airport

PHUKET: Heavy rain and strong winds late yesterday afternoon (June 26) saw 11 flights unable to land at Phuket International Airport for safety reasons.

tourismtransportweatherChutharat Plerin

Wednesday 27 June 2018, 10:51AM

An aircraft is obscured from view by heavy rain. Photo: Russell Street / Flickr

An aircraft is obscured from view by heavy rain. Photo: Russell Street / Flickr

Rainwater poured off the rooftop and fell heavily onto the artificial turf area in front of the International Terminal three storeys below. Photo: Supplied

Rainwater poured off the rooftop and fell heavily onto the artificial turf area in front of the International Terminal three storeys below. Photo: Supplied

Rainwater poured off the rooftop and fell heavily onto the artificial turf area in front of the International Terminal three storeys below. Photo: Supplied

Rainwater poured off the rooftop and fell heavily onto the artificial turf area in front of the International Terminal three storeys below. Photo: Supplied

The downpours, which started just after 5pm, saw 138.6mm of rainfall recorded at the airport during the three-hour period from 4pm-7pm, followed by another 71.2mm in the next three-hour recording period – bringing the total rainfall in six hours to a soaking 209.8mm.

Staff from Airports of Thailand (AoT), which operates Phuket airport, confirmed that 11 flights were not able to land during the dangerous weather.

Five flights were set into holding patterns until the weather cleared, while two flights were diverted to Krabi International Airport, two more flights were diverted to Surat Thani International Airport, one flight was diverted to Hat Yai International Airport and one other flight was diverted to Samui Airport.

QSI International School Phuket

The deluge of rain overflowed gutters on the roof of the terminals, with water pouring into several areas inside the two terminals, including what staff reported as baggage checking areas, boarding gates and airline offices on the third floor.

Water also cascaded off the roof of the International Terminal, pouring heavily down onto the artificial turf waiting area three floors below.

AoT staff at the airport reported that they fixed the problems and cleaned the affected areas as quickly as possible and AoT management apologised for any inconvenience.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 27 June 2018 - 16:12:35 

What a mess. Totally not internationally sett. Water poured in several terminal areas. New areas!! Well, proof that when budget is not fully used for what it is mend, but flows partly away to study/kick backs, here you see the outcome. What a poor setting, not even Smart 0.0. Not surprised. Any government questions? No, no questions! All clear, yes?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rain to lash South, capital
Heavy rains strike amid Phuket thunderstorm season
Slippery road blamed for Phuket tour bus colliding with power pole
Phuket flights delayed, diverted due to heavy rains
Phuket flooding, landslide warning amidst severe weather
Two drivers charged for James Bond Island boat collision
Five die when speedboat sinks in storm
Parks department mulls closing Maya Bay
Phuket tuk-tuk crushed as strong winds fell beachfront palm tree
Phuket Chinese tourists safe after storm waves sink boats off Phi Phi
THAI new Airbus skids off runway in Phuket storm landing
Rough weather benches tour boats, tourist activity
Flights redirected as haze blankets Phuket Airport
Haze forces AirAsia flight to re-route to Phuket
Bali shuts airport after volcanic eruption

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Kantok Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
My Physio By Kanitta
Chattha
The Boathouse Phuket
Lofty Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

 