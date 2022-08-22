Flights between Thailand and China likely to increase in Sept

BANGKOK: Passenger flights between Thailand and China could see a five-fold increase in September, as authorities discuss adding more scheduled flights between the two countries.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 22 August 2022, 10:09AM

Photo: NNT

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) recently contacted the authority about the possibility of increasing passenger flights between China and Thailand, reports state news agency NNT.

The CAAC proposed increasing the number of flights from three to 15 per week.

The CAAC also requested a list of Thai airlines interested in flying to China so that Chinese airports could prepare for increased traffic.

In response to the request, the CAAT met with Thai airline operators to assess their interest, with the intention of submitting the flight plan to the CAAC by this week.

The CAAT acknowledges that China is still maintaining strict disease control measures and that additional flights would prioritize business or necessary trips between the two countries.

However, the CAAT said Thai authorities are preparing for more arrivals when China relaxes its travel restrictions.