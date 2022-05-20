Fleeing Karen refugees to get humanitarian aid

BANGKOK: Thailand has given humanitarian assistance to Karen refugees along the Thai-Myanmar border in the wake of recent clashes between the junta and rebels in the neighbouring nation, says National Security Council secretary-general Supoj Malaniyom.

MyanmarCOVID-19Safetyviolence

By Bangkok Post

Friday 20 May 2022, 10:31AM

Refugees are seen taking refuge in the jungle in eastern Myanmar’s Karen state in March, 2021, after their area was targeted by air strikes. Photo: AFP / Free Burma Rangers

Thailand has a clear policy to support and promote peaceful dialogue, Gen Supoj added.

When asked how many people were believed to have fled across the border after the recent fighting near Tak’s Mae Sot district, he said it was in the hundreds and that provincial authorities would set up a shelter to care for them, reports the Bangkok Post.

He said non-government organisations have also joined state agencies in providing help to the refugees, who will be sent home if they wish when the situation improves.

Gen Supoj, also chief of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) operations centre, said the refugees are being screened for COVID-19 to prevent another outbreak.

Myanmar Now, a news website, reported yesterday (May 19) that the Karen National Union (KNU) seized control of a military base near the border in Kayin (Karen) State’s Myawaddy Township on Wednesday.

Quoting KNU spokesman Padoh Saw Taw Nee, it said the base was taken after a full day of fighting despite multiple airstrikes.

The Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and allied anti-regime forces began clashing with Myanmar troops near the base on Wednesday evening and the fighting continued into late yesterday, the report added.