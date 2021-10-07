Flats raided, many detained after riot policeman shot in Din Daeng

BANGKOK: A special police task force raided the Din Daeng flats in Bangkok, making many arrests, after a riot policeman on duty in the area was shot and seriously wounded on Wednesday night (Oct 6).

pollutionviolencepolice

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 7 October 2021, 05:53PM

Police guard the entrance of an apartment block in Din Daeng on Thursday during the visit by national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Yangyodsuk. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham

Blood stains the inside of the helmet worn by riot policeman L/Cpl Detwit Ledtenson, who was shot in the head in Din Daeng area, Bangkok, on Wednesday night. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham

Pol L/Cpl Detwit Ledtenson was shot in the head about 10.43pm behind Din Daeng flat 1 on Chaturathit Rd, also known as Soi Saeng Uthaithip, and rushed to Police General Hospital, reports the Bangkok Post.

A special police task force entered the area shortly afterwards and searched flats into the early hours of the morning.

Reports said 13 people were held for questioning ‒ seven aged under 13 years, another five aged under 18, and an employee of an independent media organisation.

Earlier on Wednesday night, another 28 protesters were detained during an anti-government rally in the Din Daeng area.

On Thursday morning, forensic police and a bomb disposal team inspected the Din Daeng flats and nearby area.

National police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk visited the area on Thursday, leading a team to inspect an apartment in Soi Chaturathit 2 in Din Daeng district.

He said 29 people were now being questioned at Din Daeng police station.

Media reports said parents had earlier arrived at the police station to pick up children who were among those detained.

Residents said there had been no violence in their soi before and they were now fearful of what may come. They asked that protesters not gather in the soi because it would greatly affect people living there.

Pol Maj Gen Nitithorn Jintakanon, deputy commissioner at the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the national police chief was giving priority to the investigation.

He also said many weapons were seized during the search. Pol Gen Nitithorn said the investigation would continue and would be extended, with information from people being questioned.