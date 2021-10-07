BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Flats raided, many detained after riot policeman shot in Din Daeng

Flats raided, many detained after riot policeman shot in Din Daeng

BANGKOK: A special police task force raided the Din Daeng flats in Bangkok, making many arrests, after a riot policeman on duty in the area was shot and seriously wounded on Wednesday night (Oct 6).

pollutionviolencepolice
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 7 October 2021, 05:53PM

Blood stains the inside of the helmet worn by riot policeman L/Cpl Detwit Ledtenson, who was shot in the head in Din Daeng area, Bangkok, on Wednesday night. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham

Blood stains the inside of the helmet worn by riot policeman L/Cpl Detwit Ledtenson, who was shot in the head in Din Daeng area, Bangkok, on Wednesday night. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham

Police guard the entrance of an apartment block in Din Daeng on Thursday during the visit by national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Yangyodsuk. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham

Police guard the entrance of an apartment block in Din Daeng on Thursday during the visit by national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Yangyodsuk. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham

Forensic police and bomb disposal officers head to Din Daeng flats on Thursday morning. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham

Forensic police and bomb disposal officers head to Din Daeng flats on Thursday morning. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham

« »

Pol L/Cpl Detwit Ledtenson was shot in the head about 10.43pm behind Din Daeng flat 1 on Chaturathit Rd, also known as Soi Saeng Uthaithip, and rushed to Police General Hospital, reports the Bangkok Post.

A special police task force entered the area shortly afterwards and searched flats into the early hours of the morning.

Reports said 13 people were held for questioning ‒ seven aged under 13 years, another five aged under 18, and an employee of an independent media organisation.

Earlier on Wednesday night, another 28 protesters were detained during an anti-government rally in the Din Daeng area.

On Thursday morning, forensic police and a bomb disposal team inspected the Din Daeng flats and nearby area.

National police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk visited the area on Thursday, leading a team to inspect an apartment in Soi Chaturathit 2 in Din Daeng district.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

He said 29 people were now being questioned at Din Daeng police station.

Media reports said parents had earlier arrived at the police station to pick up children who were among those detained.

Residents said there had been no violence in their soi before and they were now fearful of what may come. They asked that protesters not gather in the soi because it would greatly affect people living there.

Pol Maj Gen Nitithorn Jintakanon, deputy commissioner at the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the national police chief was giving priority to the investigation.

He also said many weapons were seized during the search. Pol Gen Nitithorn said the investigation would continue and would be extended, with information from people being questioned.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket to start vaccinating children
Phuket Vegetarian Festival takes to the streets, without face piercings
MICE operators ask PM for resumption of related businesses
Guests flee fire at quarantine hotel
One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree
Thammasat Massacre remembered in Phuket
Doctors oppose legalising e-cigarettes
Phuket marks 165 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Thailand remains on UK travel red list
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Low-key Phuket Vegetarian Festival begins, Thailand in talks to buy anti-Covid pills |:| October 6
Taiwan-China situation ‘most grim’ in four decades, says minister
Storm floods remain in 16 provinces
Phuket storm weather to continue
Phuket Vegetarian Festival gets underway
Chaiwut mulls legalising e-cigarettes amid fierce opposition

 

Phuket community
Chaiwut mulls legalising e-cigarettes amid fierce opposition

@ Kurt ! Insinuating ? Untruth ? Kurt, my writing is just the logic conclusion to your statement t...(Read More)

One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

Begs the question: How many police did these children pass without being stopped? ...(Read More)

Thailand remains on UK travel red list

This isn't new, it's been the case for weeks now. There's one short list of 'really ...(Read More)

Chaiwut mulls legalising e-cigarettes amid fierce opposition

"Insinuating Sour Horses" ???? LOL. What a wonderful new phrase to introduce into the Eng...(Read More)

Thailand remains on UK travel red list

Red list update is Thursday so there won't be any change.Please get your facts right before publ...(Read More)

Phuket storm weather to continue

I seem to remember that two years ago a couple of billion was approved from Bangkok to run a pipelin...(Read More)

Phuket officials finally recognise island’s population in mass vaccination campaign

Phuket officials love playing with statistics. Hopefully one day they will willingly give the true f...(Read More)

Phuket storm weather to continue

Gee, all this rain, but water shortages later. If only they made the reservoirs deeper when they had...(Read More)

Bar owner arrested for selling alcohol after 10pm

Yuttana was charged with not paying the kickbacks demanded in order for officials to leave his busin...(Read More)

Phuket officials finally recognise island’s population in mass vaccination campaign

@skorchio, very true. I myself have been busy months to 'hunt' vaccination. Finally I m full...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions

 