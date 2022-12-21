333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Flash floods ravage southern provinces

Flash floods ravage southern provinces

THAILAND: Flooding has affected more than 64,400 households in nine southern provinces since Sunday and persists in seven provinces, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported yesterday (Dec 20).

weatherdeath
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 21 December 2022, 10:46AM

Rescue workers prepare to pull up a vehicle that toppled from a collapsed section of a road in Than To district of Yala on Sunday, almost going into the river. The driver, who was alone, was injured and rushed to a hospital. Photo: Abdulloh Benjakat

Rescue workers prepare to pull up a vehicle that toppled from a collapsed section of a road in Than To district of Yala on Sunday, almost going into the river. The driver, who was alone, was injured and rushed to a hospital. Photo: Abdulloh Benjakat

Days of heavy rain and strong winds from Sunday to yesterday sparked flash floods and landslides in the nine provinces of Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, reports the Bangkok Post.

A total of 64,626 households in 1,425 villages in 66 districts were hit by flooding, the department said.

Flooding remained a problem in seven provinces - Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. A total of 61,939 families in 1,361 villages of 58 districts were affected. Three deaths were reported in Narathiwat.

In Yala, severe flooding ravaged all eight districts, affecting more than 5,000 households. One boy was killed, and a girl was injured in floods that also swept away another boy, who remained missing.

Yesterday, the search continued for Abdulrohhaman Isor, 14, a student at an Islamic school in Yala’s Muang district. The boy was swept away by floodwater on Sunday and has not been seen since, the provincial centre for disaster and landslide operations reported yesterday.

QSI International School Phuket

The boy who died was identified as 13-year-old Ifan Jaetae, while the injured girl was named as 5-year-old Arisa Jaetae, both of Yaha district. Both fell into a water retention area.

Two days of downpours caused the overflowing of the Pattani and Sai Buri rivers that affected 23,605 people from 5,525 households in all eight districts of the border province. A total of 239 villages were inundated.

Officials evacuated 105 people from 30 families. Twenty houses were damaged by the flooding that swept over 5,591 rai of farmland. Seventeen roads, two bridges, and 21 power poles were damaged, while one mosque was flooded.

As of 6am yesterday, water levels in the Pattani and Sai Buri rivers were still 1.25 metres higher than the river banks in Muang district, and by 2.47m in Raman district.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russian assaulted at Central intersection
Women volunteers called on to boost road safety
Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 25
One sailor rescued, six bodies retrieved
New year gift basket price control checks underway
Top 5 Bitcoin YouTube Channels to Follow in 2023
Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’
Patong Hill open to all vehicles
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Tunnel Expressway approved, Search for missing sailors, Festival fatalities || December 20
Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day
First section of Patong Tunnel, expressway projects open for bids
Tesco faces UK lawsuit over forced labour in Thailand
Anutin: Night venue hours ‘won’t be extended’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wet weather warning, More than 3-year overstay, Flood prevention measures || December 19
Class Act Media wins two APAC Insider awards

 

Phuket community
Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’

How about a real study on how much money hospitals take in from the tourism industry. Could Thailan...(Read More)

Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day

Ah Amerikan built. Must have been a timebomb waiting to go off. ...(Read More)

Anutin: Night venue hours ‘won’t be extended’

It's all about money. If open, all involved would benefit. Being "closed" would requi...(Read More)

Russian assaulted at Central intersection

Remember, this is Thailand, so... Russian on Russian = no police action. Thai on Russian, even less....(Read More)

First section of Patong Tunnel, expressway projects open for bids

Kurt rarely makes any sense. ...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’

@Kurt. Oh but he will, he will, like my pet mynah bird. Only knows two phrases and repeats them endl...(Read More)

Patong Hill open to all vehicles

Don't overreact so much, JohnC. So far the partly collaps of the Patong Hill Rd didn't cost ...(Read More)

Women volunteers called on to boost road safety

Wow- what a sexist attitude. If only we had an effective group of law enforcement officers- oh, hang...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’

JohnC doesn't need to repeat that useless question. For what? The daily Phuket traffic happen...(Read More)

Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day

Article BP today: The corvette had 70 crewmembers, they all had a life jacket, there were 70 of them...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 