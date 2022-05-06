tengoku
Flash flood, rough sea warning issued for Phuket

PHUKET: Officials have issued a new weather alert for Phuket and other provinces along the Andaman coast as wet days are forecast to continue through May 7-9.

marineweatherSafety
By The Phuket News

Saturday 7 May 2022, 02:54AM

Flash flood, wild water flow and high waves warning warning as posted by Phuket Info Center. Image: Phuket Info Center

The updated weather warning, posted last night (May 6) by Phuket Info Center, now mentions possible flash floods and "wild water flows" as well as includes the traditional warning for sailors.

As forecast, during the next 24 hours strong easterly and southeasterly wind would prevail over the Gulf of Thailand and Southern Thailand. In addition, an intense low pressure cell is now covering the central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. This can cause heavy rainfalls in some areas in the Southern region. People in the region should beware of the dangers of heavy rains and accumulated rainfall which can cause water flows and flash floods,” Phuket Info Center said citing Public Relations Region 5 Office.

Waves in the Andaman Sea can rise to two metres high and even higher in thunderstorm areas. Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

“The intense low pressure cell covering the central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea tends to intensify into a cyclone and will move to cover the Upper Bay of Bengal during May 7-9,” the warning concluded.

