BANGKOK: Delivery services company Flash Express has announced a shared investment deal of B200 million with Nim See Seng Logistics in delivery technology development and complete e-commerce services to expand their operations.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 June 2019, 12:07PM

Thai-Chinese collaboration Flash Express has already invested B5bn in Thailand in the past year, and has signed a B200mn deal for its coming expansion. Photo: NNT

Flash Express has over the past year invested B5bn in the country. The B200mn shared investment with Nim See Seng Logistics is to establish Flash Logistics Co Ltd to support the e-commerce businesses in Thailand and the Asean region, state news agency NNT reported. (See story here.)

Flash Express is a Thai-Chinese collaborative enterprise. “Our team in Thailand comes from HRD of DHL, TNT, etc. while Chinese team from the most senior experts of Alipay, Alibaba, Baidu, UFIDA, JD, and SF Express,” the company notes on its website. (See here.)

Flash Group CEO Komsan Lee announced the company’s annual results and that the company has succeeded in the development of an effective delivery businesses covering all 77 provinces of Thailand, with prices starting from B19, at-site package collection, operating without outsourcing or franchising, and services provided 365 days a year, said the NNT report.

The company is expected to expand its operations to 10 countries in the four years, in keeping with continuous e-commerce growth, which is expected to reach B200 billion in value with 15-20% annual growth this year, said the report.

The highly competitive e-commerce business in the age of digital disruption has forced delivery service companies to implement digital technologies to improve their services, enabling business models that meet ever changing consumer behaviour and to be flexible enough to cope with global changes, the report noted.

Nim See Seng Logistics and Flash Logistics CEO Piyanoot Sumrith said Nim See Seng Logistics will use experience from the company’s long history in the logistics sector to work together with Flash Express in the new Flash Logistics company, offering a new and modern take on logistic services.

The company aims to become an e-commerce services and inclusive logistic provider that meets consumers’ needs in the fast growing market, he said.