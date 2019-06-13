Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Flash Express inks B200mn expansion deal

BANGKOK: Delivery services company Flash Express has announced a shared investment deal of B200 million with Nim See Seng Logistics in delivery technology development and complete e-commerce services to expand their operations.

transport
By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 June 2019, 12:07PM

Thai-Chinese collaboration Flash Express has already invested B5bn in Thailand in the past year, and has signed a B200mn deal for its coming expansion. Photo: NNT

Thai-Chinese collaboration Flash Express has already invested B5bn in Thailand in the past year, and has signed a B200mn deal for its coming expansion. Photo: NNT

Thai-Chinese collaboration Flash Express has already invested B5bn in Thailand in the past year, and has signed a B200mn deal for its coming expansion. Photo: NNT

Thai-Chinese collaboration Flash Express has already invested B5bn in Thailand in the past year, and has signed a B200mn deal for its coming expansion. Photo: NNT

Thai-Chinese collaboration Flash Express has already invested B5bn in Thailand in the past year, and has signed a B200mn deal for its coming expansion. Photo: NNT

Thai-Chinese collaboration Flash Express has already invested B5bn in Thailand in the past year, and has signed a B200mn deal for its coming expansion. Photo: NNT

Thai-Chinese collaboration Flash Express has already invested B5bn in Thailand in the past year, and has signed a B200mn deal for its coming expansion. Photo: NNT

Thai-Chinese collaboration Flash Express has already invested B5bn in Thailand in the past year, and has signed a B200mn deal for its coming expansion. Photo: NNT

Flash Express has over the past year invested B5bn in the country. The B200mn shared investment with Nim See Seng Logistics is to establish Flash Logistics Co Ltd to support the e-commerce businesses in Thailand and the Asean region, state news agency NNT reported. (See story here.)

Flash Express is a Thai-Chinese collaborative enterprise. “Our team in Thailand comes from HRD of DHL, TNT, etc. while Chinese team from the most senior experts of Alipay, Alibaba, Baidu, UFIDA, JD, and SF Express,” the company notes on its website. (See here.)

Flash Group CEO Komsan Lee announced the company’s annual results and that the company has succeeded in the development of an effective delivery businesses covering all 77 provinces of Thailand, with prices starting from B19, at-site package collection, operating without outsourcing or franchising, and services provided 365 days a year, said the NNT report.

The company is expected to expand its operations to 10 countries in the four years, in keeping with continuous e-commerce growth, which is expected to reach B200 billion in value with 15-20% annual growth this year, said the report.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The highly competitive e-commerce business in the age of digital disruption has forced delivery service companies to implement digital technologies to improve their services, enabling business models that meet ever changing consumer behaviour and to be flexible enough to cope with global changes, the report noted.

Nim See Seng Logistics and Flash Logistics CEO Piyanoot Sumrith said Nim See Seng Logistics will use experience from the company’s long history in the logistics sector to work together with Flash Express in the new Flash Logistics company, offering a new and modern take on logistic services.

The company aims to become an e-commerce services and inclusive logistic provider that meets consumers’ needs in the fast growing market, he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads
Rawai targets criminals, rogue drivers with B17mn CCTV camera project
German man dies in motorbike accident
Install solid lane dividers in Chalong Underpass, says Phuket poll
King Power wins duty-free rights at Phuket Airport
Phoenix tour boat fails to sell as authorities run up huge storage costs
Phuket tramway design to be finalised next week
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019 traffic announcement
Charge for airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout finally handed to prosecutor
Chalong Underpass to close one lane nightly as works are completed
Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers asked to stop cheating, beating tourists
Driver escapes injury after truck lane change sees car flip several times on main Phuket road
Strong headwind slows growth
Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other
20 passengers rescued from bus after accident en route from Phuket to Hat Yai

 

Phuket community
MaAnn alleged corruption complaint filed with DSI

Let's hope they look into the road-works budget. Bang Tao has the worst roads in all of Phuket. ...(Read More)

Thailand’s hotel bookings continue to rise, says Expedia report

They are not coming to Phuket....(Read More)

Video highlights animal cruelty at Samutprakarn Crocodile Farm and Zoo

Indeed a shame! But as long as people still paying for this it won't stop.Same with many circus ...(Read More)

Video highlights animal cruelty at Samutprakarn Crocodile Farm and Zoo

There are simply no decent words to express how Thailand treat captive animals. Animals seem not to ...(Read More)

Australian in Patong hotel fall on heavy painkiller, likely suffering hallucinations

Scary to read that thai doctors diagnosed allergic reactions as being insect bites, and also about ...(Read More)

MaAnn alleged corruption complaint filed with DSI

Is it not possible for mr MaAnn to retire and leave? He not contributes a la 2019. That Phuket are...(Read More)

Airbnb bookings in Phuket rocket by 61% year on year

I rent a half dozen bungalows in Panwa, and Airbnb brings us most of our customers ... luv these guy...(Read More)

Australian in Patong hotel fall on heavy painkiller, likely suffering hallucinations

"His friend advised me that they had not been drinking all day but had just had a few in the ev...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor puts road safety in spotlight: Only 18% of Phuket motorcyclists wear helmets

Many people in Thailand not know that the head of a person is the heaviest body part. When one get &...(Read More)

MaAnn alleged corruption complaint filed with DSI

About time he was brought to task. Cue counter suit for defamation!...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Baan and Beyond
Thai Residential

 