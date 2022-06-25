Flaming motorcycle near Patong Hill under investigation

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that a motorcycle consumed in flames just off Patong Hill yesterday evening (June 24) is under investigation after the driver fled the scene.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 25 June 2022, 11:45AM

The incident occurred around 8pm last night on the downward slope of the hill in front of Suwan Khiri Wong Temple, Moo1, Patong.

Patong Police were notified of the blaze around 8:35pm and headed to the scene immediately where they found a bike engulfed in flames.

Officers attempted to douse the flames with water but were unable to do so, such was the ferocity of the fire. Fire trucks were subsequently called to quell the flames which they managed to do in due course.

Police confirmed that the driver of the bike was not at the scene when they arrived and is believed to have fled after managing to stop the bike outside the temple.

Preliminary inspection of the scene revelaed the bike was a blue Yamaha with the Phuket-registered license plate Sor-871.

It is believed the bike was being driven down the hill when a fire broke out in the engine. The driver is presumed to have pulled to the side of the road in shock before running away and prior to the blaze spreading.

Police confirmed only charred remains of the bike were left and further investigation is ongoing to determine what exactly happened and who the driver of the bike was.