Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Flaming motorcycle near Patong Hill under investigation

Flaming motorcycle near Patong Hill under investigation

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that a motorcycle consumed in flames just off Patong Hill yesterday evening (June 24) is under investigation after the driver fled the scene.

accidentspatongpoliceSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 25 June 2022, 11:45AM

Photo: Courtesy of Patong Police Station

Photo: Courtesy of Patong Police Station

Photo: Courtesy of Patong Police Station

Photo: Courtesy of Patong Police Station

Photo: Courtesy of Patong Police Station

Photo: Courtesy of Patong Police Station

« »

The incident occurred around 8pm last night on the downward slope of the hill in front of Suwan Khiri Wong Temple, Moo1, Patong.

Patong Police were notified of the blaze around 8:35pm and headed to the scene immediately where they found a bike engulfed in flames.

Officers attempted to douse the flames with water but were unable to do so, such was the ferocity of the fire. Fire trucks were subsequently called to quell the flames which they managed to do in due course.

Police confirmed that the driver of the bike was not at the scene when they arrived and is believed to have fled after managing to stop the bike outside the temple.

QSI International School Phuket

Preliminary inspection of the scene revelaed the bike was a blue Yamaha with the Phuket-registered license plate Sor-871.

It is believed the bike was being driven down the hill when a fire broke out in the engine. The driver is presumed to have pulled to the side of the road in shock before running away and prior to the blaze spreading.

Police confirmed only charred remains of the bike were left and further investigation is ongoing to determine what exactly happened and who the driver of the bike was.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Deep South Muslims say ‘no’ to three key social bills
Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing
B59mn project to install more cables underground in Phuket Town
Baba Wedding Festival set to return
Opening the gate: Optimism shines as tourism barriers lifted
Phuket marks 16 new COVID cases, no deaths
Prayut issues ganja ban for military
Patong Hill lane to close for drain works
German man in hospital after car slams fence
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face masks now voluntary, Heavy weather warning for Phuket || June 24
Phuket heavy weather set to continue
Phuket school closes classes as COVID cases rise
Karon anti-drug campaign aims for rehab, not jail
Owner of Daruma Sushi denied bail, probe ongoing
Face masks order officially eased, with immediate effect

 

Phuket community
Phuket heavy weather set to continue

Heavy weather! winds up to 30 kmh ? nice for sailing ,whats about 70-80. horst ...(Read More)

Prayut issues ganja ban for military

Sadistic army training 'methods' are more life treatening to conscripts than smoking a pot s...(Read More)

Prayut issues ganja ban for military

Huh? Recreational use is already banned. This 'legalization' is the biggest nothing-burger P...(Read More)

Kamala Police tracking down foreigners for having sex in front yard

Poor readers abound! No 'perv' filmed it, it was CCTV and nothing in the article indicates t...(Read More)

Prayut issues ganja ban for military

The clown party continues. 'Cannabis is legal, except for everyone under the following.............(Read More)

Prayut issues ganja ban for military

So the armed forces are not supposed to use recreational drugs. What about alcohol? By far the bigge...(Read More)

Medical Services Dept issues warning over weed binging

Binging any drugs, legal or otherwise, is going to cause health problems, especially to inexperience...(Read More)

Kamala Police tracking down foreigners for having sex in front yard

It is not a matter of 'filming'. A CCTV cam records everything what happens in it's rang...(Read More)

Face masks order officially eased, with immediate effect

Where can I find that '90 days expiring rule? I have been told that between nr 3 and nr 4 Covid ...(Read More)

Kamala Police tracking down foreigners for having sex in front yard

what about the pervert who filmed it! the "sicko"...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

 