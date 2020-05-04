Flags to be flown at half-mast in respect of passing of Order of Malta Grand Master

PHUKET: Thai government offices are to fly the national flag at half-mast this week as a mark of respect for the passing of the Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, also commonly known as the Knights of Malta.



By The Phuket News

Monday 4 May 2020, 12:42PM

Grand Master Fra’ Giacomo dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto. Photo: Order of Malta

The flag is to be flown at half-mast across the country on three days – May 5, May 7 and May 8 – Teerapong Wongsiwawilas of the Secretariat of the Cabinet marked in a notice issued yesterday (May 3). Grand Master Fra’ Giacomo dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto passed away in Rome last Wednesday (Apr 29) after several months of illness. He was 75. The order, a Catholic chivalric group, was founded nearly 1,000 years ago to help pilgrims in the Holy Land and is now a worldwide charity, reports the BBC. The Order of Malta has posted a report marking the Grand Master’s career within the order and his reformist achievements.