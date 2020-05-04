Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Flags to be flown at half-mast in respect of passing of Order of Malta Grand Master

Flags to be flown at half-mast in respect of passing of Order of Malta Grand Master

PHUKET: Thai government offices are to fly the national flag at half-mast this week as a mark of respect for the passing of the Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, also commonly known as the Knights of Malta.


By The Phuket News

Monday 4 May 2020, 12:42PM

Grand Master Fra’ Giacomo dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto. Photo: Order of Malta

Grand Master Fra’ Giacomo dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto. Photo: Order of Malta

The flag is to be flown at half-mast across the country on three days – May 5, May 7 and May 8 – Teerapong Wongsiwawilas of the Secretariat of the Cabinet marked in a notice issued yesterday (May 3).

Grand Master Fra’ Giacomo dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto passed away in Rome last Wednesday (Apr 29) after several months of illness. He was 75.

The order, a Catholic chivalric group, was founded nearly 1,000 years ago to help pilgrims in the Holy Land and is now a worldwide charity, reports the BBC.

The Order of Malta has posted a report marking the Grand Master’s career within the order and his reformist achievements.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vendors warned against selling alcohol outside of mandated hours
Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline
Shoppers rush out to buy booze amid fears of further bans
National COVID-19 report: 18 new cases, no new deaths
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases for second day, total holds at 220
Fugitive, 24, arrested on warrants for raping teenage girls, fraud
Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again
12 more Phuket curfew breakers arrested, bringing island total to 1,000
Phuket police bomb suspect run gives family of five on motorbike a lift to Yala
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total holds at 220
Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s ‘Awesome Mix Tape’
Long weekenders ordered to self-isolate on arrival for 14 days
Helping Thailand’s starving elephants
TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen
Bang Tao protest wins ‘local’ officers at lockdown checkpoint

 

Phuket community
Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

Quote - "Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai explained yesterday that any people ...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

But ol' cha cha has sad no-one must travel between provinces, oh well, this is Thailand....(Read More)

Help Phuket Today providing assistance to poor and migrant families

HubertK, Dim your lights ! Hermann1 is Hermann1 and Kurt is Kurt. Get That ?...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

The point is that travellers are being left out in the cold having to make uninformed decisions in a...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

Can anybody tell me if I need a health clearance and the permission of the village chief to fly to B...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s ‘Awesome Mix Tape’

Can anybody tell me if I need a health clearance and the permission of the village chief to fly to B...(Read More)

TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen

beach is not crow as supermarket. they do not open beach because they hate foriener who stayed?...(Read More)

Thousands head home as Phuket Check Point opens again

["Everyone who has registered must leave on time,” Gen Rungrote said. "] ROFL. In 25 yea...(Read More)

TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen

Why was there no mention of beaches? It is ridiculous that people can't be allowed to partake in...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s ‘Awesome Mix Tape’

Let’s all go walking on the beach tomorrow am ‘en mass’....(Read More)

 

BB and B
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Seara Sports
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Pavilions Home Video

 