The flag is to be flown at half-mast across the country on three days – May 5, May 7 and May 8 – Teerapong Wongsiwawilas of the Secretariat of the Cabinet marked in a notice issued yesterday (May 3).
Grand Master Fra’ Giacomo dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto passed away in Rome last Wednesday (Apr 29) after several months of illness. He was 75.
The order, a Catholic chivalric group, was founded nearly 1,000 years ago to help pilgrims in the Holy Land and is now a worldwide charity, reports the BBC.
The Order of Malta has posted a report marking the Grand Master’s career within the order and his reformist achievements.
