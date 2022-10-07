Flags lowered in respect of Nong Bua Lamphu massacre

PHUKET: Thai flags have been lowered to half-mast at all government agencies throughout the country as a mark of respect to the lives lost in the massacre at a day care center in Nong Bua Lamphu yesterday (Oct 7).



By The Phuket News

Friday 7 October 2022, 09:38AM

Image: PRD

“The Prime Minister has urged all government agencies across the country to lower their flags to half-mast for one day as a special case to express our condolences over the incident in Nong Bua Lamphu Province,” Anucha Burapachaisri, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson, said yesterday.

“General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense ask all government agencies across the country to lower their flags to half mast tomorrow (7 October 2022) as a special case of one day to express condolences to the families of the deceased and the injured,” he said.

“The Prime Minister is deeply saddened by the incident… We ask all Thai people to support each other. Let’s get through this time of brutal loss together.” Mr Anucha said.