“The Prime Minister has urged all government agencies across the country to lower their flags to half-mast for one day as a special case to express our condolences over the incident in Nong Bua Lamphu Province,” Anucha Burapachaisri, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson, said yesterday.
“General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense ask all government agencies across the country to lower their flags to half mast tomorrow (7 October 2022) as a special case of one day to express condolences to the families of the deceased and the injured,” he said.
“The Prime Minister is deeply saddened by the incident… We ask all Thai people to support each other. Let’s get through this time of brutal loss together.” Mr Anucha said.
christysweet | 07 October 2022 - 10:16:21