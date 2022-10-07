British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Flags lowered in respect of Nong Bua Lamphu massacre

Flags lowered in respect of Nong Bua Lamphu massacre

PHUKET: Thai flags have been lowered to half-mast at all government agencies throughout the country as a mark of respect to the lives lost in the massacre at a day care center in Nong Bua Lamphu yesterday (Oct 7).


By The Phuket News

Friday 7 October 2022, 09:38AM

Image: PRD

Image: PRD

“The Prime Minister has urged all government agencies across the country to lower their flags to half-mast for one day as a special case to express our condolences over the incident in Nong Bua Lamphu Province,” Anucha Burapachaisri, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson, said yesterday.

“General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense ask all government agencies across the country to lower their flags to half mast tomorrow (7 October 2022) as a special case of one day to express condolences to the families of the deceased and the injured,” he said.

“The Prime Minister is deeply saddened by the incident… We ask all Thai people to support each other. Let’s get through this time of brutal loss together.” Mr Anucha said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

christysweet | 07 October 2022 - 10:16:21 

Actually it is Brazil that is gun violence capital of the world  with 23 deaths per 100,000. USA is at 11 and Thailand 4  so it's got a long way to go.

JohnC | 07 October 2022 - 10:00:57 

A disgraceful and heinious crime that is another blot on the landscape of this country. Why was he still in possession of a gun if he was an EX cop? Far too easy to get weapons in Thailand. Soon it will be giving America a run for it's money as the mass gun crime capital of the world. So sad!

cheez | 07 October 2022 - 09:55:20 

There are no adequate words.  Bless their lost souls.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand mourns after ex-cop’s heinous attack at a childcare centre || October 7
Marine park chiefs told to get ready for high season
Vachira announces walk-in vaccination schedule for October
Thailand third best country in the world, Phuket fifth best island in Asia by Conde Nast
TAT plans new stimulus
Phuket thief steals B270k in jewellery, arrested at shooting range
No alcohol day, public holidays to be observed next week
UN Human Rights Council rejects debate on Xinjiang
HM King to assist families of child care centre massacre victims
Pfizer tot shots to start Oct 12
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Late Bangla Road closing time eyed, Phi Phi fees, Taxi drivers agree?|| Thailand News
‘Watched the whole time’: China’s surveillance state grows under Xi
Gunman murders at least 30 in nursery attack
Phi Phi Islands under new ‘special service’ entry fees
MICE hit by manpower shortages

 

Phuket community
No alcohol day, public holidays to be observed next week

The only intoxicant allowed these days are kratom and ganja....(Read More)

HM King to assist families of child care centre massacre victims

Arrested in January, confessed charges, just expelled from Force 5 months later. And until yesterday...(Read More)

Phi Phi Islands under new ‘special service’ entry fees

Seeing the photo of that DNP tourist director I can only sigh. How this man can sign a 'order&#...(Read More)

HM King to assist families of child care centre massacre victims

things seems to get worst day by day in Thailand..not sure i'm the only one feeling it but.. thi...(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

During such happenings/follow ups I always think about that poor old thai couple, plucking mushrooms...(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

How many baht in brown envelopes the 'BMW-parents' paid to law enforcement to keep their 15 ...(Read More)

Gunman murders at least 30 in nursery attack

@Christysweet How do you know that the use of drugs and the dismissal from the police force was ...(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

"man-ger.." Cute but inaccurate. My concern is how societies ignore how 1/2 of the po...(Read More)

Phi Phi Islands under new ‘special service’ entry fees

Head line of this article could be also: "Phi Phi Island under renewed foreign tourist scamming...(Read More)

Flags lowered in respect of Nong Bua Lamphu massacre

Actually it is Brazil that is gun violence capital of the world with 23 deaths per 100,000. USA is ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property

 