Flags at half-mast in Thailand for Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang

PHUKET: Flags at all Thai government buildings, including state agencies and corporations, are to be flown at half-mast in respect of Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, who passed away on Friday (Sept 21) at the age of 61.

Monday 24 September 2018, 06:47PM

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang speaks during an interview at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi in 2016. Photo: AFP / file

The order, issued by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha through the Secretariat of the Cabinet, is for Thailand to formally recognise the three-day national mourning being observed in Vietnam for President Quang, who passed away at the 108 Military Hospital in Hanoi after a “prolonged and serious illness”. Flags at all government buildings and installations are to be flown at half-mast today through Wednesday (Sept 26)/ In a public statement PM Prayut expressed his condolences. International reports have marked that US President Donald Trump called President Quang a “great friend of the United States”, while Chinese President Xi Jinping said Quang was “close comrade and friend of the Chinese people.” President Tran was the eighth President of Vietnam, in office from April 2, 2016 until his death on Friday. Đặng Thị Ngọc Thịnh has been installed as acting President. Vietnam will hold a two-day state funeral for President Quang this Wednesday and Thursday (Sept 26-27).