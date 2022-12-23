Five-year MoU inked to keep Patong Beach clean

PHUKET: The director of the Phuket Natural Resources and Environment Office (MNRE Phuket) has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 15 local organisations, including the Patong Development Foundation, to keep Patong Beach clean.

patongenvironmentnatural-resourcestourismpollution

By The Phuket News

Friday 23 December 2022, 10:28AM

The agreement was marked by an event at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22), with Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod presiding over the formalities. Preechawude ‘Prab’ Keesin was present as Advisor to Patong Development Foundation, noted an official report of the event.

By coincidence, and not mentioned in the official report yesterday, is that Mr Preechawude is also President of the Patong Beach Bed Umbrella Community Enterprise, which is the organisation that coordinates the operations of the sunbed rental operators on Patong Beach. Beach vendors have long been known to keep their own areas on the sand clean.

The event yesterday promoted the campaign “Phuket White Sand and Clean Sea”.

MNRE Phuket Director Wattanapong Suksai noted, “The MoU marks a collaboration of a network of volunteers to protect natural resources and the environment of Phuket villages and the first generation of high-level natural resources and environmental administrators.

“There are also supporting agencies consisting of government agencies, local government organisations, educational institutions, and private and public networks, with the goal of organising activities and campaigns to clean beaches, canals and mangrove forests in Phuket four times with financial support from Patong Development Foundation and local government organisations in the area,” he added.

“This is in response to the government’s policy on keeping the city clean and the policy of Phuket to maintain clean urban areas and public beaches beautiful and pleasant to look at, as well as to raise awareness among youths and the public to help take care of, keep clean and reduce littering in public areas, and for the network of people and all sectors in the area to express their power and participate in the maintenance of cleanliness and restoration of natural resources and the environment in their locality,” he added.

Mr Wattanapong pointed out five beach cleanups had collected 700 kilogrammes of garbage, which was separated into recyclable waste, general waste, organic waste and hazardous waste. A further two cleanups had been held in canals and mangrove forests, collecting in total 152kg of garbage.

“Today, the Phuket Provincial Natural Resources and Environment Office marks its cooperation with local government agencies, private organisations and the public through community networks to jointly organise an exhibition to disseminate knowledge about the environment and climate change, and signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in organising such activities for the next five years,” he added.