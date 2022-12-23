333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Five-year MoU inked to keep Patong Beach clean

Five-year MoU inked to keep Patong Beach clean

PHUKET: The director of the Phuket Natural Resources and Environment Office (MNRE Phuket) has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 15 local organisations, including the Patong Development Foundation, to keep Patong Beach clean.

patongenvironmentnatural-resourcestourismpollution
By The Phuket News

Friday 23 December 2022, 10:28AM

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

A five-year MoU to keep Patong Beach clean was signed at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The agreement was marked by an event at Loma Park yesterday (Dec 22), with Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod presiding over the formalities. Preechawude ‘Prab’ Keesin was present as Advisor to Patong Development Foundation, noted an official report of the event.

By coincidence, and not mentioned in the official report yesterday, is that Mr Preechawude is also President of the Patong Beach Bed Umbrella Community Enterprise, which is the organisation that coordinates the operations of the sunbed rental operators on Patong Beach. Beach vendors have long been known to keep their own areas  on the sand clean.

The event yesterday promoted the campaign “Phuket White Sand and Clean Sea”.

MNRE Phuket Director Wattanapong Suksai noted, “The MoU marks a collaboration of a network of volunteers to protect natural resources and the environment of Phuket villages and the first generation of high-level natural resources and environmental administrators. 

Brightview Center

“There are also supporting agencies consisting of government agencies, local government organisations, educational institutions, and private and public networks, with the goal of organising activities and campaigns to clean beaches, canals and mangrove forests in Phuket four times with financial support from Patong Development Foundation and local government organisations in the area,” he added.

“This is in response to the government’s policy on keeping the city clean and the policy of Phuket to maintain clean urban areas and public beaches beautiful and pleasant to look at, as well as to raise awareness among youths and the public to help take care of, keep clean and reduce littering in public areas, and for the network of people and all sectors in the area to express their power and participate in the maintenance of cleanliness and restoration of natural resources and the environment in their locality,” he added.

Mr Wattanapong  pointed out five beach cleanups had collected 700 kilogrammes of garbage, which was separated into recyclable waste, general waste, organic waste and hazardous waste. A further two cleanups had been held in canals and mangrove forests, collecting in total 152kg of garbage.

“Today, the Phuket Provincial Natural Resources and Environment Office marks its cooperation with local government agencies, private organisations and the public through community networks to jointly organise an exhibition to disseminate knowledge about the environment and climate change, and signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in organising such activities for the next five years,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Zelenksy, Biden show unity, but war fatigue a threat
Shipwrecked fisherman found alive, roped to dead crewmates
Foreigners answer call for blood donations
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 30 Hours adrift at sea, Navy criticised over sunken warship, Phuket holiday events || December 22
Soi Bangla to be proposed as sole 4am nightlife closing zone in Thailand
Rescued elephant calf ‘Thanwa’ dies
‘Serpent’ serial killer expected to be released in Nepal
Attacker who stabbed three boys outside school surrenders
Royal Thai Navy takes flak over lost ship
Phuket gears up for Christmas, New Year
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla Rd pilot proposal, Navy finds bodies and rescue one, New Year stimulus || December 21
Russian assaulted at Central intersection
Women volunteers called on to boost road safety
Flash floods ravage southern provinces
Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 25

 

Phuket community
Soi Bangla to be proposed as sole 4am nightlife closing zone in Thailand

Fascinated, answer is simple. Bangla is managed by powerful rich influential, he also travels to Ban...(Read More)

Phuket gears up for Christmas, New Year

Phuket is lucky that still no tourists from China are arriving. There is a tsunami of Covid infecti...(Read More)

Royal Thai Navy takes flak over lost ship

This vessel was built to withstand much worse conditions that those encountered in the Gulf of Thail...(Read More)

Rescued elephant calf ‘Thanwa’ dies

How very sad. One day not too far away they only place these aninals will still be alive is in zoos....(Read More)

Phuket gears up for Christmas, New Year

All very good reasons to stay home and go nowhere near all the badly behaving feral tourists. Now we...(Read More)

Attacker who stabbed three boys outside school surrenders

Typical feral behaviour of young Thai males from different schools. Happens country wide. Watched a ...(Read More)

Soi Bangla to be proposed as sole 4am nightlife closing zone in Thailand

Mr Phiphat really thinks that longer openings hrs Bangla Rd bring the revenues from 50% ( of what it...(Read More)

Soi Bangla to be proposed as sole 4am nightlife closing zone in Thailand

STILL waiting for an answer as to why Bangla is different to Bangkok, Chiang mai, Pattaya and other ...(Read More)

Soi Bangla to be proposed as sole 4am nightlife closing zone in Thailand

The only Phuket have left it’s corruption,drug,sex and rock roll. ...(Read More)

Royal Thai Navy takes flak over lost ship

Ultimately the Captain is responsible for the safety of his ship and crew, including sufficient life...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property

 