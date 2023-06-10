333 at the beach
333 at the beach
Five vehicles damaged in Phuket wet road crash

PHUKET: At least five vehicles were damaged as a result of a road accident on the northern tip of Phuket in Thalang this afternoon (June 10).

accidentstransportSafetyweather
By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 June 2023, 03:41PM

Major accident involving at least five vehicles occured in Thalang on June 10. Photo: Supplied

Major accident involving at least five vehicles occured in Thalang on June 10. Photo: Supplied

A multi-vehicle crash occurred on Thepkrasattri Rd right after the end of Thao Thepkrasattri Bridge, leading from the mainland onto the island.

Videos from motorists taken shortly after 2pm show at least five damaged vehicles, including pickup trucks and saloon cars. Police officers can be seen providing assistance to road users and redirecting traffic at the scene just north of Phuket Checkpoint.

No ambulances are present at the scene, and the accident has not been reported by any relevant officials yet. As a result, there is currently no information available about the possible victims or the cause of the accident.

Preliminary observations suggest that the accident may have been initiated by one vehicle tailgating another in the rainy weather, leading to a chain reaction.

