tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Five Thais to watch at the SEA Games

Five Thais to watch at the SEA Games

SEA GAMES: Thailand are sending 819 athletes to the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam which officially begin today (May 12). Here are some of the country’s top stars who are expected to shine at the biennial event.

AthleticsBoxingGolfTaekwondoWeighliftingSEA-Games
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 12 May 2022, 09:30AM

Taekwondo star Panipak Wongpattanakit (right) on her way to winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Photo: AFP

Taekwondo star Panipak Wongpattanakit (right) on her way to winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Photo: AFP

Boxer Sudaporn Seesondee (left) in action during last year’s Olympics. Photo: AFP

Boxer Sudaporn Seesondee (left) in action during last year’s Olympics. Photo: AFP

Sanikun (then Sopita) Tanasan competes in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Photo: AFP

Sanikun (then Sopita) Tanasan competes in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Photo: AFP

Golfer Ratchanon Chantananuwat plays a shot during the Asian Mixed Cup last month. Photo: Bangkok Post

Golfer Ratchanon Chantananuwat plays a shot during the Asian Mixed Cup last month. Photo: Bangkok Post

Teenage sprinter Puripol Boonson. Photo: Bangkok Post

Teenage sprinter Puripol Boonson. Photo: Bangkok Post

« »

Panipak Wongpattanakit

Olympic champion Panipak is one of the biggest names at the 31st SEA Games.

The 24-year-old taekwondo exponent was one of Thailand’s only two athletes with podium finishes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, along with boxing bronze medallist Sudaporn Seesondee.

The Surat Thani native, who claimed bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is one of the Kingdom’s greatest athletes of all time, having won golds at all major events.

Apart from her Tokyo gold medal, her glittering collection also includes two golds from the world championships, one from the Asian Games and one from the Youth Olympics, among others.

Nicknamed ‘Tennis,’ Panipak is the top-ranked fighter in the women’s 49kg division and has been unbeaten for years.

She is the two-time SEA Games defending champion in the category and anything less than her third gold in Vietnam would be considered a massive failure.

Panipak initially intended to move up to the 53kg division at the Vietnam Games.

However, the Taekwondo Association of Thailand initially named her in the 49kg division on its list of athletes and the hosts did not allow her to change her weight class.

Panipak was hospitalised for COVID-19 last month but is now fully fit.

Sudaporn Seesondee

Olympic bronze medallist Sudaporn was one of Thailand’s only two medallists at the Tokyo Games along with taekwondo champion Panipak Wongpattanakit.

The Udon Thani boxer became a household name in her country after her third-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sudaporn, who is affectionately called ‘Taew’ by the Thai media and fans, has also won a silver and a bronze at the world championships and a silver at the Asian Games.

Surprisingly, Sudaporn has never won a gold medal at major international events.

Now 30, this could be her best and last chance to win a SEA Games gold medal.

Sanikun Tanasarn

Sanikun, formerly Sopita, is one of Thailand’s most successful weightlifters, with an Olympic gold medal and a world title.

Sanikun, 27, is a versatile weightlifter. She won gold at the 2016 Olympics in the 48kg division and claimed the title in the 53kg class at the 2017 world championships.

Thai Residential

Unfortunately, she was not allowed to compete in the Tokyo Olympics as the Thai Amateur Weightlifting Association (Tawa) was banned from taking part in the tournament after a number of its athletes tested positive for banned substances during the 2018 world championships.

Sanikun herself was also suspended for two years from January 2019.

The Chumphon native will compete in the 55kg class in Vietnam and will be eager for redemption.

Ratchanon Chantananuwat

Golf sensation Ratchanon ‘TK’ Chantananuwat claimed the Asian Mixed Cup in Pattaya last month, becoming the youngest male player to win on one of the game’s major tours.

The teenage amateur beat a host of professionals in the event sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Ladies European Tour.

At 15 years and 37 days old, Ratchanon improved upon the previous best youngest winner mark set by Japan’s Ryo Ishikawa, who was 15 years and eight months when won the Japan Tour’s 2007 Munsingwear Open KSB Cup.

The young Thai, who studies at Shrewsbury International School Bangkok, also became the fifth amateur to win on the Asian Tour.

He has not missed a cut on the Asian Tour since late last year.

Ratchanon came close to winning the Singapore International earlier this year when he finished third, two shots off the lead.

Puripol Boonson

Teenage runner Puripol burst onto the scene at the National Games in March when he swept the 100m and 200m titles and set new records in both events.

The 16-year-old star clocked 10.19sec to break Thailand’s record of 10.23sec set by Reanchai Sihawong at the 1998 Asian Games.

In the 200m, Puripol crossed the line in 20.58sec, breaking the national mark of 20.69sec set by Reanchai at the 1999 SEA Games.

Breaking Reanchai’s records could be a good omen for Puripol as both are Samut Prakan natives.

Thai officials believe Puripol, who stands 1.83m tall, could become the first Thai to run under 10sec over 100m.

His personal best of 10.19sec is better than Malaysian Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi’s time of 10.35sec when he won the 100m title at the 2019 SEA Games.

However, the Vietnam Games will be Puripol’s first international event and he has to prove that “if you are good enough, you are old enough.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

SEA Games to light up Hanoi after COVID delay
Epic fightback lands maiden ADT win for Sarun
Ariffin takes four shot lead in Laguna Phuket Cup
Three tied for lead after day one of Laguna Phuket Cup
Verstappen beats Leclerc to cut points lead again
Coach tells War Elephants to move on after shock loss to Malaysia
Leclerc on pole after Verstappen error
Liverpool’s title hopes fade after Spurs stalemate
Man City refocus on Premier League title push as Leeds sweat
It’s a ball in Patong with sports tourism triple-header
Hamilton’s season on the line in Miami Grand Prix
Sloman in the fast lane for success with Laguna win
Sloman sets pace with determined return to form
Real Madrid stun Man City to reach Champions League final
Klopp hails another ‘special’ final after Liverpool see off Villarreal

 

Phuket community
Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

@Thorfinger, In Thailand is useles law making a job. They talk with wife in weekend about making new...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

Sorry Kurt, most international airlines still require masks to be worn on board. I have just booked...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

Most international airlines have lifted the face mask obligation on board. Imagine what a 'touri...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

JohnC.... it is all about making rules. That's what they think their job is. ...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

What exactly is a 'visitor? Dr Xenophobe seems to be at it again. Large scale gatherings of loca...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

Isra News noted that Phuket officials were notified of the construction but did not take any action....(Read More)

Child safety restraint rule a work in progress

Good initiative but there is a loooong way to go to make this ever work. On the subject of protectin...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

What a joke. Most "visitors" since reopening have ignored the mask wearing rules and Thail...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

Without a shadow of a doubt corrupt land office officials had to have been involved in issuing illeg...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

'Funny' how no one notices the heavy equipment until its after the fact. Its almost as if pe...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket

 