Five suspects arrested in Srisoonthorn drug and gun raid

Five suspects arrested in Srisoonthorn drug and gun raid

PHUKET: Thalang Police have announced the arrests of five suspects for drug offences and illegal possession of firearms in Srisoonthorn.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 9 April 2020, 07:59PM

Achita Somthai, 25, who was found with two litres of kratom juice. Photo: Thalang Police

Drugs and guns were seized in the arrests. Photo: Thalang Police
According to a report made available yesterday (Apr 8), Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Saksan Khomsakhon led the raids, which netted five suspects and seized more than 6,000 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah), crystal methamphetamine, kratom juice, firearms and ammunition.

Police arrested Arthorn “Lek” Makkhao, 25, and Patiwat “Joe” Patchsang, 23, who were found with 6,358 pills of ya bah in 33 packages, 840 milligrammes of ya ice and drug-taking paraphernalia.

Police also found a homemade firearm, three 12mm bullets, 37 .22-calibre bullets and 12 9mm bullets.

Arthorn and Patiwat were charged with possession of a Category 1 drug and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Thawin “Tak” Chusri, 26, was arrested with 174 pills of ya bah. 

Police also seized as evidence a dark blue Honda Wave 110i without a license plate.

Thawin was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Nathanat “Screen” Raksasri, 25, was arrested with one pill of ya bah, 120mg of ya ice and drug-taking equipment.

Police also seized a 9mm Beretta branded firearm, and 20 9mm bullets. 

Nathanat was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. 

The last arrest was that of Achita Somthai, 25, who was found with two litres of kratom juice.

Achita was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug. 

All five suspects were taken to Thalang Police Station for further prosecution.

