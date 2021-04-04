BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Five star Baggies stuff Chelsea as Man City extend lead

Five star Baggies stuff Chelsea as Man City extend lead

FOOTBALL: Manchester City moved closer to the Premier League title as the runaway leaders won 2-0 at Leicester, while lowly West Bromwich Albion handed Thomas Tuchel the first defeat of his Chelsea reign with a stunning 5-2 victory yesterday (Apr 3).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Sunday 4 April 2021, 09:56AM

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva (left) is shown the red card in the first half against West Brom yesterday (Apr 3). Photo: AFP.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva (left) is shown the red card in the first half against West Brom yesterday (Apr 3). Photo: AFP.

Liverpool took full advantage of Chelsea’s shock collapse to close within two points of the top four with a 3-0 win at Arsenal.

City are 17 points clear of second-placed Manchester United after a remarkable 15th successive away win in all competitions.

United can close the gap with a win against Brighton today in the first of two games in hand, but it is only a matter of time before Pep Guardiola’s men celebrate their third title in four seasons.

Goals from Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus killed off third-placed Leicester in the second half at the King Power.

City, chasing an unprecedented quadruple, will go into their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in confident mood after avenging the 5-2 thrashing they suffered against Leicester in September.

“It is a big step to winning the Premier League,” Guardiola said.

“The Premier League is the nicest competition to win. It is 11 months and it is so tough. We are close.”

City controlled possession and their dominance was rewarded in the 58th minute.

Mendy cleverly eluded Marc Albrighton in the Leicester penalty area before curling a fine finish into the far corner with his weaker right foot.

Jesus then converted his fifth goal in his last seven games 16 minutes from time from Raheem Sterling’s unselfish pass.

Tuchel calls for calm

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea boss Tuchel saw his 14-game unbeaten run since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard come to juddering halt.

Christian Pulisic gave Chelsea the lead in the first half, but Blues defender Thiago Silva was sent off two minutes later for a second booking.

Second-bottom West Brom made the most of that gift in first half stoppage-time as Matheus Pereira struck twice in quick succession.

They were the first home league goals conceded by Chelsea since Tuchel arrived in January, also ending a run of seven successive clean-sheets in all competitions.

Phuket Property

Shell-shocked Chelsea capitulated in the second half as Mbaye Diagne got Albion’s third before Callum Robinson struck twice.

Mason Mount’s reply was no consolation for Chelsea, who conceded five at home in the league for the first time since 2011.

Chelsea remain in fourth, but West Ham and Tottenham would both go above them if they win their games in hand later this weekend.

“We cannot lose our heads now and take away the trust we have in these players,” Tuchel said.

“It was the moment after the game to be honest, be calm and to tell everybody to breathe. This is my responsibility. I trusted this line-up.”

Liverpool back in the groove

City’s win meant Liverpool can now not mathematically retain their title, but they are back in the race for Champions League football next season thanks to their first successive league victories since January.

Jurgen Klopp’s men looked more like their old selves in a dominant display that got its reward thanks to three goals in 18 second-half minutes.

Substitute Diogo Jota powered home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross to break the deadlock before Mohamed Salah cleverly prodded the ball between the legs of Bernd Leno.

Jota rounded off the scoring with his sixth goal in four games for club and country.

“We have to win our own games, but in our situation other teams have to lose games as well,” said Klopp.

“We have to keep working, but it is a nice sign. We are still there.”

Arsenal remain in ninth with their season now hinging on success in the Europa League after what manager Mikel Arteta described as an “unacceptable” performance.

Leeds moved level on points with the Gunners as they pushed bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United closer to relegation with a 2-1 win in a Yorkshire derby at Elland Road.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patty pushes ANA Inspiration lead to five strokes
Hamilton and Button on board as green machines go to extremes
Battle for Premier League top four heats up
Thailand’s Tavatanakit cruises to first-round lead
North Macedonia shock Germany as France, England grind out wins
F1 season starts with a bang in Bahrain
Girls teach parents and teachers a football lesson
World Cup qualifiers shine a light on human rights
Atthaya bags 6th professional crown
Dwarves fall short as giant Ninan smashes maiden ton
Hamilton beats Verstappen in Bahrain belter
Thais shuttlers claim two titles at France meet
Pivac’s Wales ‘not the finished product’ despite Six Nations success
Verstappen beats Hamilton for Bahrain pole
Red Bull ready to rumble Mercedes for Verstappen-Hamilton showdown

 

Phuket community
Phuket expats will be vaccinated, officials confirm

Skip, "all historical pandemics show that natural herd immunity is acquired through exposure an...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

A very good opinion article. Thank you. There are a lot of people that feel strongly about the two...(Read More)

28 countries drawn to Phuket relaunch

nice. I will wait until vaccines are not mandatory though....(Read More)

Frankfurt arrivals a sign that Phuket is ready, says Governor

13 foreigners- that will make a difference! Was it worth the fuel for a PR stunt?...(Read More)

28 countries drawn to Phuket relaunch

''Great' move- no masks or social distancing in the photo....(Read More)

TAT announces full list of requirements for international arrivals under reduced quarantine

Why would foreign tourists come to Phuket before there are herd immunity numbers of vaccinated Phuke...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

Kurt@ you have a choice you can go to a private hospital and pick a vaccine and pay for it of course...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

Good article, friends of mine are going for the Vax in Karon today, seems they are threatened with p...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

Good piece of Opinion. 1: Of course the limited choice of the 'weakest' vaccines Sinovac and...(Read More)

Thailand’s first reduced quarantine tourists arrive in Phuket

Last USA medical findings are that when vaccinated , a few weeks later one most probably not spread ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Revive 555 Festival
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Brightview Center
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand

 