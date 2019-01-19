THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Five soldiers injured by bombs, insurgent killed

NARATHIWAT: Frightened children huddled on the classroom floor amid the sound of gunfire and a helicopter hovering overhead as security forces and militants clashed in a rubber plantation near their school in Chanae District yesterday morning (Jan 18).

violencemilitary
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 19 January 2019, 09:50AM

Security units regroup near the rubber plantation in Chanae District of Narathiwat after the raid on an insurgent camp yesterday morning (Jan 18). Photo: Waedao Harai / Bangkok Post

Security units regroup near the rubber plantation in Chanae District of Narathiwat after the raid on an insurgent camp yesterday morning (Jan 18). Photo: Waedao Harai / Bangkok Post

One militant was killed. Four others escaped but left trails of blood behind them.

Also yesterday morning, in Sungai Padi district, five members of a security team patrolling a road along a railway track were wounded by the second of two bombs detonated by ambushers.

The first bomb was detonated about 7:30am when a soldier and five paramilitary rangers based at Toh Deng train station were patrolling a road parallel to the track in Tambon Toh Deng of Sungai Padi District.

A steel box stuffed with explosives believed to weigh about 10 kilogrammes had been hidden in a pipe running beneath the road and was detonated remotely.

The patrol members were uninjured and opened fire into roadside bushes they believed were concealing the attackers.

As they tried to move away from the scene of the attack, a second bomb exploded about 15 metres from the first, wounding five of them. Three suffered serious injuries. The second bomb was inside a cooking gas cylinder and believed to weigh about 20kg.

Shortly before, at about 7:15am, police and paramilitary rangers raided a rubber plantation in Ban Tue Kor in Tambon Chanae of Chanae District.

They converged on a shelter where there were five armed men. The two sides exchanged gunfire for about half an hour. As the militants began retreating a helicopter was called in to help track them.

One militant was found dead at the scene. He was later identified as Abdulloh Masae. An AK-47 rifle and several empty magazines were beside his body.

There were blood trails leaving the area and it was believed other suspects were wounded.

The clash occurred about two kilometres from Ban Tue Kor School, where pupils had already arrived for classes and could clearly hear the gunfire.

Teachers had them huddle down on the floor for their safety and tried to calm the frightened children.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two suspects in Pattani school slayings killed
Security personnel slain inside Pattani school during classes
Prawit blames BRN for Songkhla bomb blast
Southern peace talks advance on 15-year anniversary
Beaten conscript dies after 24-days in coma
Myanmar struggles to digest global anger over Rohingya crisis
Myanmar transit camps sit empty as Rohingya fear return
Myanmar sacks top general involved in Rohingya crackdown
Warrants issued for deep south shooter suspects
In Gaza, a day of blood and sorrow overshadows US embassy move
Army orders end to conscript deaths
Nuggets of contention
Trapped in a twilight zone
My Lai massacre survivor recalls Vietnam War’s darkest chapter
‘Ethnic cleansing’ of Myanmar’s Rohingya continues: UN

 

Phuket community
Police traffic tickets set to go digital

Drunk cyclists? Come on, that can't actually be a thing. What is there, like one? Focus on moto...(Read More)

Sunscreen among contributing factors killing Phuket’s coral reefs

...right,also customs should check every Chinese tourist to make sure none of this sunscreens been s...(Read More)

US Govt shutdown prevents tsunami-warning buoy going live

I wounder who would be responsible right now if something would happen?...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

Well, there is only fool out of the 60 milllion population who thinks, government action against no...(Read More)

New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’

Not matter of being worried/panic when you live high/dry. A 1.5 year not working Tsunami buoy is no...(Read More)

TAT cultivates India as rich source of tourist arrivals

Westerners were the #1 tourists. 4 years ago, Thailand made changes to make things less desirable fo...(Read More)

TAT cultivates India as rich source of tourist arrivals

Have written it before, finished and scammed+++ Europeans and then it was Chinese next is Indian and...(Read More)

Sunscreen among contributing factors killing Phuket’s coral reefs

Sun-protection creams, soaps, shampoos during boat trips or during fishing for all professional fish...(Read More)

Tout dumps slow loris with tourist, evades arrest at Kata Beach

I think my know everything thai, has a very short, or damaged, memory, a very quick search throws th...(Read More)

Bad day in Phuket: Australian found hanged, Frenchman dies of heart attack

Not a good day for the police officers? I bet the two dead guys were not that happy about it either....(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Harvey Law Corporation
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Dan About Thailand
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZUMA Restaurant

 