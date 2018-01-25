PHUKET: Five speedboat drivers were arrested and charged for violating marine transport laws by Phuket Tourist Police yesterday (Jan 24) at Rassada canal, as police continue their random inspections on boat safety following two speedboat accidents last week.

Thursday 25 January 2018, 05:55PM

“All five were charged for violating marine transport laws,” Tourist Police Deputy inspector Capt Ekkachai Siri confirmed to The Phuket News today (Jan 25).

“We found two men at the Rassada canal, near Rassada Pier. They were charged, then they swapped their duties with other boat drivers of their tour companies.

“Surachai Karaket, 37, driving the speedboat Kan Picha was fined B2,000 due to an expired boat driver’s licence.

“Naret Longrak, 49, on the speedboat Wor Marina was fined B10,000 due to an expired boat registration licence.

“Rachen Turan, 23, the driver of Chao Sao Noi, Saharat Joojan, 22, driver of Chonlatha 888 and Nassaree Samanmuen, 49, who is the driver of Juthamat 99 have all never been issued boat operators’ licences,” said Capt Ekkachai.

“They were sent to Phuket City Police Station to face a fine from B1,000 up to B10,000, or up to six months in jail, or both,” he added.

“The rest of the penalties are for the court to decide,” he said.

“Next, we are making a document of these cases. This weekend I will collect all previous information and put it together with this case. Then all information and evidence required will be presented to the Tourism Business Licences office,” Capt Ekkachai added.