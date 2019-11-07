Kata Rocks
Five-metre python snared behind home in Wichit

Five-metre python snared behind home in Wichit

PHUKET: Officers from Wichit Municipality were called to collect a five-metre-long python this morning (Nov 7) after the snake became tangled in a fishing net that the home owner had placed near where a drain empties into lagoon behind the house.


By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 7 November 2019, 05:39PM

The python in hand this morning (Nov 7). Photo: Wichit Municipality

The python became tangled in a fishing net placed where the dain empties into the lagoon. Photo: Wichit Municipality

The snake was too big and too strong to put into the box. Photo: Wichit Municipality

The officers were forced to hold onto the snake while sitting in the back of the pickup. Photo: Wichit Municipality

The officers were called to the home, at the end of Soi Charoenroth, off Thep Anusorn Rd, at 7:30am.

“When three of us arrived, the python was still struggling in the fishing net beside drain,” explained Jaruwat Atipongthaworn of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) office at Wichit Municipality.

“We removed the snake barehanded and tried to put it in the box, but we could not. We had to just hold its head while we were sitting in the back of the pickup,” Mr Jaruwat explained.

The python is a female and weighed about 20 kilograms, he said.

“The python was very heavy, and strong. It was a hard to keep her still,” Mr Jaruwat added.

The owner of the house said she had wondered where two of her ducks had disappeared to recently.

“Two ducks of my four ducks in the pond disappeared in the past few months. I thought it might be a snake, so I put a fishing net across where the drain empties into the pond,” said the woman, who asked not to be named.

“Last week a big python became tangled in the fishing net. Two officials from Wichit Municipality came to remove it, but the snake was too strong and escaped into the drain.

“Today I found this bigger python caught in the fishing net. My maid saw it first and rushed to tell me. This time three Wichit Municipality officials turned up to remove it. I am feeling better now and my ducks are now safe,” the woman said.

Mr Jaruwat of the Wichit DDPM office confirmed that the snake was later released into the wild away from residents’ homes.

“Anyone who wants our help to have a snake taken away can call us at 076-525199. We’ll come and safely take it away,” he said.

