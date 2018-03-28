PHUKET: Rescue workers removed a five-metre long King Cobra from the wheel arch of a taxi in Karon this morning (Mar 28).

Wednesday 28 March 2018, 01:27PM

It took rescue workers five minutes to remove the snake from the taxi's wheel arch. Photo: Ruamjai Rescue Foundation

Amonrat Thammaphan of the Ruamjai Rescue Foundation told The Phuket News, “At 10:30am local people said they saw a big snake move under a taxi so they called us to help.

“We arrived at the scene to find a taxi parked in front of the Mandarava Resort and Spa. People were crowded around the taxi along with the taxi driver,” he said.

“Our team spent five minutes getting the snake from the car’s wheel arch. It was five metres in length.

“This King Cobra is now in our care. In the evening we will measure and weigh it and we then plan to release it at the Mai Thao Sip Song mountain in Kathu,” Mr Amonrat added.