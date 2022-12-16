Five injured in pickup wipeout in front of Kathu school

PHUKET: Police have yet to confirm what caused an accident that saw five people injured when a pickup spun out of control and rolled across a median strip and into the oncoming lane in front of a school in Kathu yesterday (Dec 15).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 16 December 2022, 09:59AM

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, in front of Kathu Wittaya School on Wichit Songkran Rd, at 4.30pm.

A heavily damaged black Mitsubishi Triton pickup was on its side on the southbound side of the road, alongside a white Toyota Hilux Vigo pickup that had sustained heavy impact damage to its front and driver’s side door.

The driver of the white Toyota Vigo, Rassada resident Suthep Srichaivong, was trapped inside the cab. Rescue workers used hydraulic equipment to free him before rushing him and his one passenger to hospital.

The driver of the black Triton pickup, Chalongchai Phuvavimon from Phatthalung, and his three passengers were also rushed to hospital.

Both drivers were unable to give statements at the scene, police said.

The accident is under investigation, police confirmed.

CCTV footage showed the black Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck heading northbound toward the Si Ko Intersection when it slid and spun sideways before rolling onto its side across the central reservation and into the oncoming lane, where it was struck by the white Toyota Vigo travelling southbound correctly in its own lane.

Of note, Kathu Wittaya School was the focus of a road-safety campaign earlier this year that aimed to transform the area adjacent to the school “to be safe by five star standards”.