Five-car pile-up in Darasamut Underpass

PHUKET: All drivers and passengers in four cars and a pickup truck luckily escaped any serious injuries in a pile-up involving a 22-wheeled truck and trailer while exiting the Darasamut Underpass last yesterday afternoon (Mar 3).

transportaccidentsSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 4 March 2021, 10:34AM

Photo: Jongpit Thonglangphra

Photo: Jongpit Thonglangphra

Photo: Jongpit Thonglangphra

Photo: Jongpit Thonglangphra

Photo: Jongpit Thonglangphra

Photo: Jongpit Thonglangphra

Photo: Jongpit Thonglangphra

Photo: Jongpit Thonglangphra

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

« »

 

Wichit Police were called to the scene, in the southbound exit lane just north of the intersection to Naka Temple, at about 4:10pm.

At the scene officers found a 22-wheeled truck and trailer had struck the back of a small white hatchback. The collision started a chain reaction, with four other cars rammed into each other, and one black pickup truck pivoted across the lane with its tailgate resting on a station wagon that had ploughed through the concrete divider separating oncoming traffic.

Only two people, one man and a woman, were reported as suffering any injuries, both experiencing minor chest pain and arm pain.

Kusoldharm rescue workers transported both of them to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj for treatment.

Wichit Police soon had the vehicles removed to allow traffic flow to resume, while they continued there investigation to determine whether any charges were pending.

