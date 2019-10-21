THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Five arrested in separate Phuket drug busts in one day, petrol station dealer caught

Five arrested in separate Phuket drug busts in one day, petrol station dealer caught

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police led by Maj Pichit Thongtor arrested five suspects with a total of 265 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) in four separate drug busts on Friday (Oct 18).

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 21 October 2019, 03:39PM

Before the five arrests in one day last Friday (Oct 18), Wimon ‘Pa’ Songkong, 29, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, was arrested with with 192 ya bah pills at a PTT petrol station on Thepkrasattri Rd in Tambon Thepkrasattri, Thalang, last Thursday (Oct 17). Photos ; Border Patrol Police 425

Before the five arrests in one day last Friday (Oct 18), Wimon ‘Pa’ Songkong, 29, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, was arrested with with 192 ya bah pills at a PTT petrol station on Thepkrasattri Rd in Tambon Thepkrasattri, Thalang, last Thursday (Oct 17). Photos ; Border Patrol Police 425

Suchao “Chao”Buakasem, 37, was arrested with 204.96g of ya ice at the Domestic Terminal car park at Phuket International Airport

Suchao was taken to Sakoo Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

At Zcape 3 condominium on Muang Chao Fa in Wichit, Pimpitcha “Nin” maneewong, 30, was arrested with 820mg of ya ice, while Sunisa “Dada” Nonsri, 28, and Warinthorn “Bird” Hongthong, 32, were arrested together with a total of 12.6g of ya ice. Police also seized a MG sedan valued at about B700,000 in arresting the latter two.

All three were taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Niarcha “Zaza” Sa-re , 25, was arrested with 47.17g of ya ice and one ya bah pill at the car park of The WIDE condotel Phuket on Sakdidet Rd in Phuket Town.

Police also seized three motorbikes, including one black and one pink Honda MXS125, valued about B50,000 each and one yellow-black Honda Zoomer-X, valued about B40,000.

Niarcha was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

The five arrests follows police led by Border Patrol Police 425 officers arresting Wimon “Pa” Songkong, 29, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, with 192 ya bah pills at a PTT petrol station on Thepkrasattri Rd in Tambon Thepkrasattri, Thalang, last Thursday (Oct 17).

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Police were told through an undercover operation that Wimon had been selling drugs to teenagers in Srisoonthorn, Border Patrol Police 425 Deputy Chief Capt Wijit Chaowalit noted in his report.

Wimon always carried drugs on his person and he and his friends often took the drugs while hanging around the 7-Eleven at the petrol station.

Officers arrived at the petrol station at 11pm last Wednesday night and saw a man “acting suspiciously”. An undercover officers later confirmed that the man was Wimon, leading officers to move in and place Wimon under arrest at 1:30am (Thursday), Capt Wijit said.

Wimon was found with 190 orange ya bah pills and two green ya bah pills in a plastic bag that he was carrying in a “bum bag” that he was wearing across his chest, he added.

Wimon confessed that he bought the drugs from Phuket native Wanchalerm “Jay” Buaboon. Wimon said he paid B9,000 for the bag of drugs, and was to sell them all for a total of B10,000, Capt Wijit noted in his report.

Wimon also said this was his first time selling drugs, Capt Wijit reported also noted in his report.

Wimon was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Wimon is willing to work with officers to bring in and arrest Wanchalerm, Capt Wijit said, but added that officers had yet to confirm his whereabouts.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sineenart titles, ranks removed
Phuket authorities unable to confirm ‘Flight from Hell’ arrests
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Locals save 2 from car fire! Tourist, dive instructor drown! Dead jumbo recovery? || October 21
Mains water supply outage in Cherng Talay
Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex
Man arrested for murder of Nai Yang hotel security guard
Man found dead at busy Phuket Town fresh market
Two women escape serious injuries as car rams 18-wheeler at traffic lights, catches fire
Myanmar man, 28, found dead at camp in Cherng Talay
Elevated cycle lane floated as option in Bangkok
Tourism operators bank on TAT schemes
Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment
Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?
Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket
Electricity outage to hit Pa Klok

 

Phuket community
Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

@C.S..I understand your concern,but i can't see any relation to this article! Same with your oth...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Failing to take out the trash

Great Opinion piece. Look at the disgraceful condition/appearance of Chalong pier, something thousa...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

Captain Suporn told The Phuket News that he was sorry to 'confused' the family name with an...(Read More)

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket

Yeah, more details are needed in reporting on this tragedy. Crucially, was this a certified diver, a...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

Crocodile tears of PLTO. Not being able to revoke that taxi license doesn't mean PLTO was powe...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Please Please Phuket News - publish articles with all the facts! As Sir Burr as already clarified an...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

A police captain who built up a case with 2 charges ( takes him 1 year!!) with a wrong name of the t...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Sir Burr, where is written/stated by thai immigration that you only need a health insurance during ...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

I learned one can apply for a non immi B Visa at thai embassy in home country. Than within 3 months ...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

What is the sifference between a thai A visa and a thai A-O visa in relationship with yes/no being o...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
MYLANDS