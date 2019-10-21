Five arrested in separate Phuket drug busts in one day, petrol station dealer caught

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police led by Maj Pichit Thongtor arrested five suspects with a total of 265 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) in four separate drug busts on Friday (Oct 18).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 21 October 2019, 03:39PM

Before the five arrests in one day last Friday (Oct 18), Wimon ‘Pa’ Songkong, 29, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, was arrested with with 192 ya bah pills at a PTT petrol station on Thepkrasattri Rd in Tambon Thepkrasattri, Thalang, last Thursday (Oct 17). Photos ; Border Patrol Police 425

Suchao “Chao”Buakasem, 37, was arrested with 204.96g of ya ice at the Domestic Terminal car park at Phuket International Airport

Suchao was taken to Sakoo Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

At Zcape 3 condominium on Muang Chao Fa in Wichit, Pimpitcha “Nin” maneewong, 30, was arrested with 820mg of ya ice, while Sunisa “Dada” Nonsri, 28, and Warinthorn “Bird” Hongthong, 32, were arrested together with a total of 12.6g of ya ice. Police also seized a MG sedan valued at about B700,000 in arresting the latter two.

All three were taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Niarcha “Zaza” Sa-re , 25, was arrested with 47.17g of ya ice and one ya bah pill at the car park of The WIDE condotel Phuket on Sakdidet Rd in Phuket Town.

Police also seized three motorbikes, including one black and one pink Honda MXS125, valued about B50,000 each and one yellow-black Honda Zoomer-X, valued about B40,000.

Niarcha was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

The five arrests follows police led by Border Patrol Police 425 officers arresting Wimon “Pa” Songkong, 29, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, with 192 ya bah pills at a PTT petrol station on Thepkrasattri Rd in Tambon Thepkrasattri, Thalang, last Thursday (Oct 17).

Police were told through an undercover operation that Wimon had been selling drugs to teenagers in Srisoonthorn, Border Patrol Police 425 Deputy Chief Capt Wijit Chaowalit noted in his report.

Wimon always carried drugs on his person and he and his friends often took the drugs while hanging around the 7-Eleven at the petrol station.

Officers arrived at the petrol station at 11pm last Wednesday night and saw a man “acting suspiciously”. An undercover officers later confirmed that the man was Wimon, leading officers to move in and place Wimon under arrest at 1:30am (Thursday), Capt Wijit said.

Wimon was found with 190 orange ya bah pills and two green ya bah pills in a plastic bag that he was carrying in a “bum bag” that he was wearing across his chest, he added.

Wimon confessed that he bought the drugs from Phuket native Wanchalerm “Jay” Buaboon. Wimon said he paid B9,000 for the bag of drugs, and was to sell them all for a total of B10,000, Capt Wijit noted in his report.

Wimon also said this was his first time selling drugs, Capt Wijit reported also noted in his report.

Wimon was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Wimon is willing to work with officers to bring in and arrest Wanchalerm, Capt Wijit said, but added that officers had yet to confirm his whereabouts.