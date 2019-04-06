PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Narcotics Suppression Division announced at a press conference yesterday (April 5) that they have arrested five suspects and seized a total of 1,942 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and 126.58 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) in five separate drug busts.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 6 April 2019, 05:06PM

The five suspects. Photos: Phuket Provincial Narcotics Suppression Division

The Head of the Narcotics Suppression Division at Phuket Provincial Police Maj Phichit Thongtor led a team of drugs-suppression officers to Thalang and Phuket Town after receiving a tip-off that drug dealers were operating in those areas.

Yaowarat Seaton, 44, was found with 120.65g of crystal meth in Moo 1, Wichit. She is currently being held at Wichit Police Station pending further investigation.



Niwat Yeemuda, 36, was found with 170 meth pills at Moo 5 in Koh Kaew. He is currently being held at Phuket City Police Station pending further investigation.

Ronnapoom Preamsri, 40, was found with 4.28g of crystal meth and five meth pills at Moo 4, Thepkrasattri. Police also seized a mobile phone.

Suwat Tuwila, 36, was found with 1.65g of crystal meth and 767 meth pills. Police also seized a motorbike. He is currently being held at Thalang Police Station pending further investigation.

Graiwit Inkong, 23, was found with 1,000 meth pills. Police also seized a motorbike and a mobile phone. He is currently being held at Thalang Police Station pending further investigation.

All five were charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. All five confessed to the charge, said police.