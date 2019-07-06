Kata Rocks
Five arrested for drugs in three days, motorbikes and pickup truck seized

PHUKET: In the latest campaign by Phuket Provincial Police to crack down on drugs, officers have arrested five suspects in three days and seized more than 200 grams of crystal meth (ya ice), 71 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) as well as two motorbikes and a pickup truck


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 6 July 2019, 03:43PM

Five arrests were made in just three days. Photo: Phuket Provincial police

In a reported issued yesterday (July 5), Phuket Provincial Police explained that their latest campaign was launched on Wednesday (July 3) and continues until next Friday (July 12).

Of the five arrests, three were made at an undisclosed location on Wichit Songkhram Soi 1 in Phuket Town.

Supachai Angkawanit, 24, was taken into custody after he was found in possession of 198.6g of ya ice and 70 pills of ya bah. Also seized was his motorbike, valued at about B20,000.

Rittidet Wandee, 25, was arrested at the same address after he was found with 0.55 g of ya ice.

The third arrest at the same location was that of Kriangsak Jirawattanawijan, 29, who was found with 10.92 g of ya ice. Also seized was motorbike, valued at about B50,000.

All three men were taken to Phuket City Police Station, where they were charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

The other two arrests were made in Chalong.

Noppong Jitharn, 31, was arrested with one pill of ya bah in Moo 6, Chalong after Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Sermpan Sirikong received a tip-off directly through his mobile phone.

Narong Kingkaeo, 36, was arrested in Soi Yodsane, Moo 10, Chalong, after he was found with 12.9g of of ya ice. Also seized was his pickup truck, valued at about B200,000.

Both men were taken to Chalong Police Station, where Rittidet was charged possession of a Category 1 drug and Narong was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

 

 

