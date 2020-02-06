Kata Rocks
Five arrested, 100,000 meth pills seized in Krabi

Five arrested, 100,000 meth pills seized in Krabi

PHUKET: A series of raids in Ao Luek, Krabi, netted five suspects and more than 100,000 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills as well as 300 grammes of crystal meth, police have announced.

drugscrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 February 2020, 02:26PM

More than 100,000 ya bah pills and more than 300 grammes of crystal meth were seized in the raids. Photo: PR Dept / Krabi

Krabi Governor Lt Col ML Kitibordee Prawit explained to the press yesterday (Feb 5) that the raids were carried out by officers from the Border Patrol Police together with law-enforcement officials attached to the Internal Security Operations Command Krabi office.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at Krabi office of Internal Security Operations Command.

Last Saturday (Feb 1), police arrested Eakkawat “Im” Humyuso, 33, with seven pills of ya bah at a house in Moo 3, Tambon Sai Thai, Gov ML Kitibordee explained.

That same day, Eakkawat confessed that he obtained the drugs from dealers in another house nearby where police later arrested other four suspects: Suthat “Nor” Khamak, Niphan “Baen” Keboot, Pairat “Chui” Socheua, and Nanthawat “Arrip” Salayrat.

At the house, police also found 6,330 pills of ya bah and 302.1g of ya ice.

Diamond Resort Phuket

After his arrest, Niphan told police that he bought the drugs from a dealer network in Trang, Gov ML Kitibordee said.

Further investigation by police discovered 100,000 pills of ya bah, packed in 50 plastic bags, by the side of the eastbound lanes of Route 44 in Moo 4, Tambon Klong Hin, Ao Luek District.

Route 44 is the four-lane highway that joins Ao Luek, Krabi, with Surat Thani, on the Gulf of Thailand.

All five suspects were taken to Krabi City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, Gov ML Kitibordee said.

