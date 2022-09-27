British International School, Phuket
PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police today responded to calls for action made online after it was reported that a fist fight had broken out over a food delivery in Chalong.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 27 September 2022, 06:53PM

In a statement released today (Sept 27), Phuket Provincial Police noted that Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong had become aware of the incident and ordered the Superintendent of Chalong Police Station to investigate and report the facts.

The incident occurred at about 8:30am last Saturday (Sept 24), the statement said.

Mr Sorasak (family name withheld) had ordered food to be delivered through an online service.

From the app, Mr Sorasak knew the delivery driver was “Mr Adisak” (family name also withheld)..

However, during delivery “there was an error in the transmission location coordinates”, the police report said.

When Mr Adisak finally arrived at the location where Mr Sorsak actually was, “negotiations” started over extra payment for the delivery.

That’s when the fight started, and the two men needed to be separated from each other, the report said.

Both men agreed to meet at Chalong Police Station yesterday (Sept 26) and resolve their differences.

Mr Adisak and Mr Sorsak were each charged with physically assaulting another person, and each were fined B1,000, the report confirmed.

Both cases, No. 554/2565 and 555/2522, were now considered closed, the statement concluded.

Fascinated | 27 September 2022 - 19:21:40 

Assault= B1k but splash someone with a puddle and its 10k! Amazing Thailand

 

