333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fishing boats up to standard after latest round of checks

Fishing boats up to standard after latest round of checks

PHUKET: Officials have declared the latest round of inspections on fishing boats based in Phuket waters have shown no signs of illegal activity such as human trafficking or compromised working conditions.

marine
By The Phuket News

Friday 9 June 2023, 09:00AM

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

« »

The chief of Phuket Provincial Labour and Welfare Office, Thanapong Orachon, was joined by the chief of the Phuket Provincial Fishery Office, Sittipon Muangsong, and a team of officials who carried out the random inspections on five boats in waters about 4-5 miles from Ratsada Pier on Wednesday (June 7).

The inspections aimed to ensure workers rights are being respected and upheld in the correct manner, with checks on employment and working conditions, valid working permits and wages being paid in the appropriate manner including employees having bank accounts to receive their regular pay.

Futher checks were made to ensure welfare rights such as sufficient regular breaks and time off were being respected as well as ensuring all employees were operating in hygienic conditions.

Simultaneously, the checks were to ensure there was no sign of any form of human trafficking, which Mr Thanapong confirmed there wasn’t.

Finally the inspection also ensured there was no form of illegal fishing activity being conducted that could contravene fishing laws.

Zonezi Properties

“Apart from protecting the workers in the local fishing industry, the mission also aims to build trust within the international fishing industry to enable Thailand to be promoted to Tier 1 in the ranks,” Mr Thanapong explained.

Mr Sittipon said that it was important that the inspection drive not only focused on workers’ rights but also to protect against any form of illegal activities that would fall foul of fishing laws.

The team carried out a check on the boats to ensure no prohibited tools or machinery was being used, whie making sure all boats were operating under legal and valid permits. Anyone found guilty of breaking any laws would face strict and immediate punishment, Mr Sittpon explained.

However, he confirmed that all of the five boats randomly inspected adhered to all rules, including employee conditions and rights and that no worker was under the minimum legal age of 18.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

DLT targets licence vendors
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket shooting suspect caught, EC to decide whether iTV case has merit, Illegal bars || June 8
Prime minister aspirant Pita to visit Phuket
Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport
Eligible citizens from Thailand now qualify for visa-free travel to Canada
Lifeguards issue jellyfish warning
Mission Impossible wannabe attempts burglary in Phuket bank
New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete
Thai inflation slows down to nearly 2-year minimum
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1 Injured in Boat Ave. shooting, Small boats to stay ashore, Doctor shortage in Thailand? || June 7
Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar
Crackdown on illegal bars continues
Foreign man, unidentified woman killed in Patong road accident
Ukraine evacuates thousands after key dam destroyed
Prayut concedes his time as PM is over

 

Phuket community
Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar

@Pascale Regarding your last question. Must be pure Aryan DNA....(Read More)

New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete

B283 million minus traditional 33% 'kick backs'. Left over for construction B190 million fo...(Read More)

Lifeguards issue jellyfish warning

Well, for the beaches you don't need to go to Phuket. Entering the water is asking for drowning,...(Read More)

Thai inflation slows down to nearly 2-year minimum

These reports don't take the price of electricity or eggs in to account. ...(Read More)

New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete

Someone needs to explain to our dear Road Management department that a road from one place to anothe...(Read More)

New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete

Ooops--looks like they forgot to get approval from Kurt before building this road....(Read More)

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

Pascale, thank you for you support. ...(Read More)

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

"The suspect will probably confess to the murder soon. His lawyer said he would receive a less...(Read More)

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

Old guy tries to be funny again. Yawn !...(Read More)

Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar

" Well both parties having the same soviet violence dna" Wow, that's one of the most r...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket
BahtSold
SALA

 