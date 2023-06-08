Fishing boats up to standard after latest round of checks

PHUKET: Officials have declared the latest round of inspections on fishing boats based in Phuket waters have shown no signs of illegal activity such as human trafficking or compromised working conditions.

marine

By The Phuket News

Friday 9 June 2023, 09:00AM

The chief of Phuket Provincial Labour and Welfare Office, Thanapong Orachon, was joined by the chief of the Phuket Provincial Fishery Office, Sittipon Muangsong, and a team of officials who carried out the random inspections on five boats in waters about 4-5 miles from Ratsada Pier on Wednesday (June 7).

The inspections aimed to ensure workers rights are being respected and upheld in the correct manner, with checks on employment and working conditions, valid working permits and wages being paid in the appropriate manner including employees having bank accounts to receive their regular pay.

Futher checks were made to ensure welfare rights such as sufficient regular breaks and time off were being respected as well as ensuring all employees were operating in hygienic conditions.

Simultaneously, the checks were to ensure there was no sign of any form of human trafficking, which Mr Thanapong confirmed there wasn’t.

Finally the inspection also ensured there was no form of illegal fishing activity being conducted that could contravene fishing laws.

“Apart from protecting the workers in the local fishing industry, the mission also aims to build trust within the international fishing industry to enable Thailand to be promoted to Tier 1 in the ranks,” Mr Thanapong explained.

Mr Sittipon said that it was important that the inspection drive not only focused on workers’ rights but also to protect against any form of illegal activities that would fall foul of fishing laws.

The team carried out a check on the boats to ensure no prohibited tools or machinery was being used, whie making sure all boats were operating under legal and valid permits. Anyone found guilty of breaking any laws would face strict and immediate punishment, Mr Sittpon explained.

However, he confirmed that all of the five boats randomly inspected adhered to all rules, including employee conditions and rights and that no worker was under the minimum legal age of 18.