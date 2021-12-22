BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Fishing boat rescues woman after jump from Phuket bridge

PHUKET: A passing fishing boat rescued a 41-year-old woman from Nakhon Sri Thammarat who jumped off the Sarasin Bridge yesterday afternoon (Dec 21).


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 22 December 2021, 01:17PM

The point where the woman jumped from on The Sarasin Bridge. Photo: Courtesy of Panupan Jindaphon, Phu Yai Baan, Moo 5, Mai Khao

The woman was safely brought ashore. Photo: Courtesy of Panupan Jindaphon, Phu Yai Baan, Moo 5, Mai Khao

A bystander captured a photo of the woman before she leapt into the water below. Photo: Courtesy of Panupan Jindaphon, Phu Yai Baan, Moo 5, Mai Khao

Panupan Jindaphon, Village Headman (Phu Yai Baan) of Moo 5, Mai Khao, was informed of the incident at 4pm.

The woman was scrambling to stay afloat when she was lifted out of the water and safely brought ashore, Mr Panupan said.

Medical teams from the Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) and the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation soon arrived at the scene.

Paramedics administered first aid before taking the woman to Thalang Hospital for a physical examination.

The woman had suffered only minor injuries from her impact on the water, Mr Panupan said.

Police have been informed of the incident, he added.

If you or anyone you know is in dire need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02-713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

 

