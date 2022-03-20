Fisherman safe after boat sinks off Phang Nga

PHUKET: A Thai fisherman is safe after his fishing boat sank about five nautical miles offshore from Khuk Khak in Phang Nga, north of Phuket, yesterday (Mar 19).

marineSafety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 20 March 2022, 01:05PM

The Third Area Command of the Royal Thai Navy, based in Phuket, received a call from Rungthiwa Khunkaew at 1pm informing them that a fishing boat off the northern end of Cape Pakarang had sunk at about 12:10pm.

The Navy rescue center was told only one person was on board at the time of the sinking, Jirawat Hantalay, who was now missing.

Other fishing boats in the area were notified and asked to render assistance, the Third Area Command reported.

Thai Navy boat Tor 229 was dispatched at 3pm, the Navy base added.

The Tor 229 arrived at the given location at 4:05pm and performed a search for Mr Jirawat, but only found items floatin gin the sea that were presumed to be from his sunken boat.

The Navy vessel continued its search aided by local fishing boats in the area.

Good news came at 5:25pm, when local fisherman Teeranit Chudkim, who had joined the search, reported that he had found Mr Jirawat and was taking him back to shore.

Mr Jirawat made landfall at Laem Pakarang Pier, and was taken to hospital for treatment, said the report.

The Navy did not report what injuries, if any, Mr Jirawat had suffered.