FISH THE EXOTIC: The World loses a Fishing Legend

FISHING: This month we would like to dedicate our fishing article as a tribute to our good friend John Wilson MBE. The sad news of his passing was made public Nov 14.

Fishing
By The Phuket News

Sunday 2 December 2018, 01:00PM

John Wilson MBE was truly a fishing legend with an incredible passion for fishing which he loved to share. Photo: Supplied

Scan to see video of John Wilson fly fishing.

Born in Enfield, North London, in 1943, John had an immeasurable impact on the sport of fishing for which he was awarded an MBE in 2009 in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

As a household fishing name, he inspired millions of anglers from several generations to take an interest in the sport who in turn shared that passion with their families and friends.

John was truly a fishing legend with an incredible passion for fishing which he loved to share through his many books, TV programs, fishing seminars or for the very lucky ones a personal chat over a few beers.

John lived for many years in Norfolk, England, before moving to the seaside town of Chumphon in Southern Thailand with his lovely wife Jo. When not fishing numerous Thai fisheries or the Andaman Sea, John was very happy enjoying the stunning lake house he had built with the help of his brother Dave.

The house has a beautiful lake stocked with exotic fish species which have grown to huge sizes since they were introduced. John really loved to feed them every morning and see the Siamese Carp, Amazon Redtails and Arapaima surface to take the pellets he would offer them

John and Jo had recently made a difficult decision to move back to England to enjoy more time with family and watch their grandchildren grow. As part of that transition they had recently listed their breathtaking home and Lake for sale (see JohnWilsonFishinglake.com)

John filmed some of the first TV shows on location in Thailand for the UK market. These ‘Dream Fishing’ shows filmed at Palm Tree Lagoon Fishery with his brother Dave captured the interest of many travelling anglers and have definitely benefited all Thai fisheries and the Thai fishing tourism industry which is now alive and flourishing.

I was extremely lucky to call John a personal friend and fished with him on several occasions both when he caught his first black marlin in the Andaman Sea and his biggest Arapaima on a fly rod while visiting the Phuket area.

John was always very approachable and easy to talk to. I am privileged to have had John take the time to help me with my fly casting and to offer some tips and advice for when I am filming videos and taking fish photos.

For anyone sharing in the sorrow of losing John I find it best to think of his noteworthy laugh which will surely bring a smile to your face…

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

SCAN ME FOR VIDEO OF JOHN WILSON FLY FISHING

 

If you have questions about fishing in and around Phuket please feel free to contact us by email and we will do our best to help you with an accurate answer or direct you to another reliable source.

By Mike Bailey, Exotic Fishing Thailand Co Ltd

Email; exoticfishingthailand@gmail.com

Telephone; English 0883799377 or Thai 0811995922

https://www.facebook.com/Exotic-Fishing-Thailand-427820143951674/

Website; www.exoticfishingthailand.com

 

 

 

