THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Fish the Exotic: Major events coming to the region

FISHING: Phuket has been home to Saltwater Fishing Tournaments for more years than many of us can remember.

Fishing
By The Phuket News

Saturday 9 March 2019, 10:00AM

The competition’s winners will be the individual and team catching the greatest total length of fish caught and measured between the tournament hours of 8am to 6pm.

The competition’s winners will be the individual and team catching the greatest total length of fish caught and measured between the tournament hours of 8am to 6pm.

Scan for Fish The Exotic.

Scan for Fish The Exotic.

The Phuket International Sportfishing Tournament and the PGFC Classic ran for many years and more recently the PST event for the last two years. There are also lots of Thai run events drawing fields of avid local competitors. All events can be given credit for attracting anglers from around the world to the stunning fishing grounds which surround Phuket.

Exotic Fishing Thailand is excited to announce two Major Freshwater Fishing events. These events will highlight the amazing freshwater fishing available in Thailand and especially in the Phuket, Krabi and Phang Nga areas.

The Exotic Fishing Thailand Individual Open 2019 will take place on June 30 and the Exotic Fishing Thailand Team Challenge 2019 on July 6.

The weekend dates make both events accessible to both local and other Asian anglers. The two dates scheduled only one week apart also allow for international entries to visit for one week to enter both competitions and still have time to enjoy the beauty of Phuket between events.

The two events are competitive yet fun events, but with serious prizes up for grabs. The combined prize total is valued at 30,000 USD (B954,000) and has already attracted several overseas entries. We expect the events to have a full field of 16 individuals and 16 two-man teams respectively.

The competition’s winners will be the individual and team catching the greatest total length of fish caught and measured between the tournament hours of 8am to 6pm. No fish will be weighed as the events are catch and release only and minimal stress on the fish is of the highest importance. The events are open to all competitors with average angling skill and at least some prior experience fishing for large freshwater fish.

Exotic Fishing Thailand is only one hour north of Phuket International Airport and therefore very convenient for spectators to visit and enjoy the events and stunning scenery surrounding the lake.

Entry to the facility will be free for all spectators for both event days. This includes access to the fish park, lake walk and fish feeding ponds, so make sure to bring the kids.

The events run from 8am to 6pm with the main scoreboard updated hourly starting from 9:30am. The final board update will be at 6:30pm with prize giving following soon after.

For anyone interested to fish at either event please contact us by email at: exoticfishingthailand@gmail.com and we will be happy to send out entry forms, prize lists and all information regarding rules and entry fees.

– Mike Bailey

Email: exoticfishingthailand@gmail.com

Telephone: English 0883799377 or Thai 0811995922

https://www.facebook.com/Exotic-Fishing-Thailand-427820143951674/

Website: www.exoticfishingthailand.com

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fish the Exotic: Catching the Giant Snakehead
FISH THE EXOTIC: The World loses a Fishing Legend
Thailand’s only ‘Offshore Fishing’ tournament is back
Fishing the exotic
An atrocious start to ‘low’ season
Predicting yet another maritime tragedy
Did Greenpeace bite off more than they can chew?
Entry into May coincides with ‘Tuna Bashing Season’
‘MV Thai 2 On’ returns
72 kilo seer fish caught in Phuket fishing tournament
Getting it all off his chest
Spawning tuna make for interesting fishing out at sea
Rambling in the New Year
Korean amateur Kim wins PGA TOUR Series-China Qualifier at Laguna Golf Phuket
Close racing marks Day One in Phuket’s ‘Sailor’s Regatta’

 

Phuket community
Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

Is it just too logical to solve the persistent problem by constructing additional new reservoirs and...(Read More)

Patong Police chief creates LINE group with locals to monitor tourist road users

What a circus, with police being nothing more than ring-leaders. I love the way Khun Anotai said &q...(Read More)

Early voting brings extra alcohol ban

Why do they ban alcohol sales to foreigners on holiday and expats? The election has nothing to do wi...(Read More)

Police reveal new suspect in Chinese tourist tuk-tuk attack

Probably waiting another few months for any criminal records.... it seems the way it goes....(Read More)

Patong Police chief creates LINE group with locals to monitor tourist road users

But hey ""We caught and fined tourists who were not wearing a helmet and those who did not...(Read More)

Patong Police chief creates LINE group with locals to monitor tourist road users

"however, we found a group of foreigners drinking together at a bar around Malin Plaza so we to...(Read More)

Patong Police chief creates LINE group with locals to monitor tourist road users

Is there a LINE group to report noisy (illegal muffler) fast riding Thais or would that overload the...(Read More)

Several senior Phuket police to be moved in national reshuffle

A lot of cash changing hands- get ready for an increase in tea money and patronage has to be re-paid...(Read More)

Safety zone at Phuket Airport to be implemented

OMG, the photo with all officials, a lovely togetherness show off about a non issue. Very 'safe&...(Read More)

Police reveal new suspect in Chinese tourist tuk-tuk attack

Police, taxis, tuktuks, etc....all part of the same team...and all a scourge on Thailand tourism. I...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Express Carpet and Decor
Thai Residential
QSI Food Competition 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sunday Brunch Club
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

 