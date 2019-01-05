THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Fish the Exotic: Catching the Giant Snakehead

If you are looking for a break from saltwater fishing or freshwater stocked lakes and want to fish in a stunning natural environment, then why not try wild freshwater fishing in Cheow Lan Lake.

Fishing
By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 January 2019, 10:00AM

Accurate casting is paramount to catching these fish. Repeated casts to the same target until the fish finally reaches a breaking point can make all the difference.

Accurate casting is paramount to catching these fish. Repeated casts to the same target until the fish finally reaches a breaking point can make all the difference.

The beautiful Cheow Lan Lake.in Phang Nga.

The beautiful Cheow Lan Lake.in Phang Nga.

Scan for Fish The Exotic.

Scan for Fish The Exotic.

Ratchaprapha Dam Reservoir, as it is also called, is located in the centre of Khao Sok National Park. The huge 160-square-kilometre lake was created when the dam was built to generate an electricity source in 1987.

The scenery is breathtaking with picturesque jungle covered mountains surrounding the lake. The dense rainforest provides a home for some amazing wildlife. If you have a keen eye it is possible to see wild elephants, otters, monkeys, bears and countless bird species.

A two- or three-day trip is suggested as it’s a two-hour car ride from Phuket airport and then a lengthy boat ride to prime fishing areas, which does not make a one-day trip worthwhile. Local accommodation is available ranging from very basic Thai-style bamboo huts to a recently added air-conditioned bungalow resort.

Fishing is always from longtail boats piloted by local guides who know the waters like the back of their hands. There are no hydrographic maps here and local knowledge is essential as you definitely wouldn’t want to get lost amongst the many islands.

Lure fishing using top water baits to structure or balls of fry is probably the most exciting and productive method. The snakehead guard their fry with a vengeance and will have no qualms attacking a lure that they think is a predator trying to devour their young. Accurate casting is paramount to catching these fish. Repeated casts to the same target until the fish finally reaches a breaking point can make all the difference.

Toman as they are also called put up an extremely strong and acrobatic fight and will test any medium to heavy action bait casting or spinning equipment. If you are lucky enough to subdue one of these brutes then a word of caution when removing hooks from these fish as they have no qualm about taking a chunk out of your hand or a finger. A Boga grip and long nose pliers are a must.

Another sought-after predator caught on a variety of lures is the Hampala barb, or more aptly named Jungle perch. They also take top water baits but will take crank baits spoons or just about any minnow imitating lure.

A good fishing fact to remember is that 90% of fish come from 10% of the water fished makes fishing with a knowledgeable guide essential. I would strongly recommend contacting Neil Robinson http://www.fishing-khaolak.com who has fished these waters for years if you would like to put the odds in your favour.

This vast area is truly a lure fisherman’s paradise and should not be overlooked by any serious lure casting enthusiast or nature lover.

QSI International School Phuket

– Mike Bailey

If you have questions about fishing in and around Phuket please feel free to contact us by email and we will do our best to help you with an accurate answer or direct you to another reliable source.

By Mike Bailey, Exotic Fishing Thailand Co Ltd

Email; exoticfishingthailand@gmail.com

Telephone; English 0883799377 or Thai 0811995922

https://www.facebook.com/Exotic-Fishing-Thailand-427820143951674/

Website; www.exoticfishingthailand.com

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

FISH THE EXOTIC: The World loses a Fishing Legend
Thailand’s only ‘Offshore Fishing’ tournament is back
Fishing the exotic
An atrocious start to ‘low’ season
Predicting yet another maritime tragedy
Did Greenpeace bite off more than they can chew?
Entry into May coincides with ‘Tuna Bashing Season’
‘MV Thai 2 On’ returns
72 kilo seer fish caught in Phuket fishing tournament
Getting it all off his chest
Spawning tuna make for interesting fishing out at sea
Rambling in the New Year
Champion In Our Midst: Long-term Phuket resident has sights firmly set on World Masters
Patong Pool League: Kwan Birdie gives Caddy Shack a hard time
Bragging rights: Southern Hemisphere wins thriller at the ACG

 

Phuket community
Dangerous driver, brakes blamed for pickup landing in Phuket jungle

So, will there now a brake investigation take place as this brake failure is not normal, is it? Whe...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly

Great analyse, great opinion. Unfortunately, phuket thai officials are deaf and blind. Worse, they ...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

Just over 3 more months: SongKran! Same-same 7 days of danger 'procedures', including doze/...(Read More)

NACC cops backlash in Prawit case

NACC knows very well how to serve the rich and influential. NACC cleared ex prime minister Thaksin ...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

Rose 9.5 %. Not 9, not 10, no, just 9.5%. All these 0.2, 0.4, 0.6% etc. are a joke. hahahaha. Sure...(Read More)

CSD shares list of alleged fraudsters

@ Xonax, Yup! Was easy job, just 1, may be 2%. Now they can concentrate on the 98% bad thais....(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

"Where in the world are there people knowing it better than thai ? Nowhere.That is what they le...(Read More)

CSD shares list of alleged fraudsters

Looks like all the bad farangs have already been deported....(Read More)

NACC cops backlash in Prawit case

One of my friends asked me were the letters NACC are standing for. I was expecting a joke. And yes...(Read More)

Governor warns Phuket to brace for Pabuk fallout

@Pascale, The many journalists Thailand has will check or government orders will be carried out....(Read More)

 

Harvey Law Corporation
Thailand Yacht Show
ZUMA Restaurant
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo

 