FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Fish haul from Phuket whale-shark catchers to go to auction

PHUKET: The Phuket Fisheries Office on Monday (June 4) will auction off the catch seized on board the Phuket fishing boat ‘Sang Samut 3’ while the captain and crew are under investigation for catching a whale shark then dumping it into the sea.

animalscrimemarinepoliceThe Phuket News

Friday 1 June 2018, 12:46PM

Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command Adm Pichet Tanaset led the inspection at Seang Arun Pier on May 19. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command Adm Pichet Tanaset led the inspection at Seang Arun Pier on May 19. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Sang Samut 3 remains at the Seang Arun Pier in Rassada, where it was seized by officials on May 19. (See story here.)

All bidders will be able to inspect the catch on the boat from 9am, Phuket Fisheries Chief Kowit Kao-ian said yesterday (May 31).

Registration for bidders will open at the Phuket Fisheries Office, on Dibuk Rd in Phuket Town (see map below) at 10:30am.

“The auction will start at 11am,” Mr Kowit said.

The catch will be sold as one lot, comprising:

  • Ornate Threadfin bream (Red Sand Fish) 40kg
  • Brushtooth Lizardfish, 80kg
  • Purple-Spotted Bigeye, 60kg
  • Yellow Stripe Trevally, 80kg
  • Indian Anchovy, 20kg
  • Short Bodied Mackerel, 200kg
  • Barracuda, 40kg
  • Yellowstripe scad, 20kg
  • Bigeyed scad, 120kg
  • Horse mackerel, 160kg
  • Squid, 60kg
  • Cuttlefish, 20kg
  • Rainbow Runner, 40kg
  • Largehead hairtail, 40kg
  • General fish (unspecified), 120kg
  • Other unspecified fish, 140kg

The total haul weight is 1,240kg.

“Two tons of bycatch fish (fish or other marine species caught unintentionally) will be auctioned off the same day,” Mr Kowit explained.

QSI International School Phuket

“We are empowered to seize these fish under Section 105 (2) of the Fisheries Act. All money from the auction will be collected and presented to the court as evidence,” he said.

“For more information about the auction please contact the Phuket Fisheries Office at Tel. 076-212460,” Mr Kowit added.

Chalong Police have yet to announce whether or not they will proceed with charges against the captain and crew for catching the whale shark after a formal complaint was filed filed by officers from the Phuket office of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), who accuse the Sang Samut 3 of breaching Section 66 of the Fisheries Act 2015 and Section 16 of the Wild Animal Reservation and Protection Act, B.E. 2535 (1992).

Breach of Section 66 of the Fisheries Act incurs a fine of between B300,000 and B3 million, “or to a fine of five times the value of the aquatic animals caught or brought on board a fishing vessel concerned. In whichever case, the higher fine shall apply.” Breach of Section 16 incurs a penalty of up to four years in jail, or a fine of up to B40,000, or both.

The complaint, filed by DMCR officer Narat Choophueng, was formally received by Chalong Police Deputy Superintendent Lt Col Somsak Sopakarn. The complaint followed a video posted online last Friday showing the whale shark strung up going viral last month. (See here.)

Meanwhile, the captain and crew have been released on bail while the Sang Samut 3 and its sister fishing boat Sang Samut 2 remain banned from leaving port. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Capt B | 01 June 2018 - 14:18:52 

Been a few days now. Refrigeration ?
There's always a "Sold As Fertilizer" Auction.

Xonax | 01 June 2018 - 13:52:29 

Will be sold as catch of the day all over Phuket tomorrow.

Kurt | 01 June 2018 - 12:57:38 

It took a while to work it out, but 'operation catch' becomes profitable.
Specially the bycatch.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bungled Phuket boatman drug arrest snares woman with firearms, drugs and wild animal remains
Parrotfish catching in Phuket lands six French nationals in hot water
Parrotfish poaching Chinese tourist fined B100,000
Phuket bus driver tip-off leads to marine life raid
Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket
Phuket’s ‘whale shark boats’ banned from leaving port
Dead or alive, search for whale shark continues off Phuket
Thai man arrested for illegal fishing in Phuket aquatic species sanctuary
More protected marine life found on menus at Phuket restaurants
Zebra shark, Bull shark alleged to be on menu at Phuket restaurant
Dead fish not blasted out of water, department says
Phuket tour company, guide to face legal action over coral walking, guide legality
DMCR to prosecute Phuket tour company
Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket
Phang Nga Marine Police investigate alleged illegal fishing in protected national park area

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Kantok Restaurant
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Chattha
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
My Physio By Kanitta
HeadStart International School Phuket

 