The Sang Samut 3 remains at the Seang Arun Pier in Rassada, where it was seized by officials on May 19. (See story here.)
All bidders will be able to inspect the catch on the boat from 9am, Phuket Fisheries Chief Kowit Kao-ian said yesterday (May 31).
Registration for bidders will open at the Phuket Fisheries Office, on Dibuk Rd in Phuket Town (see map below) at 10:30am.
“The auction will start at 11am,” Mr Kowit said.
The catch will be sold as one lot, comprising:
- Ornate Threadfin bream (Red Sand Fish) 40kg
- Brushtooth Lizardfish, 80kg
- Purple-Spotted Bigeye, 60kg
- Yellow Stripe Trevally, 80kg
- Indian Anchovy, 20kg
- Short Bodied Mackerel, 200kg
- Barracuda, 40kg
- Yellowstripe scad, 20kg
- Bigeyed scad, 120kg
- Horse mackerel, 160kg
- Squid, 60kg
- Cuttlefish, 20kg
- Rainbow Runner, 40kg
- Largehead hairtail, 40kg
- General fish (unspecified), 120kg
- Other unspecified fish, 140kg
The total haul weight is 1,240kg.
“Two tons of bycatch fish (fish or other marine species caught unintentionally) will be auctioned off the same day,” Mr Kowit explained.
“We are empowered to seize these fish under Section 105 (2) of the Fisheries Act. All money from the auction will be collected and presented to the court as evidence,” he said.
“For more information about the auction please contact the Phuket Fisheries Office at Tel. 076-212460,” Mr Kowit added.
Chalong Police have yet to announce whether or not they will proceed with charges against the captain and crew for catching the whale shark after a formal complaint was filed filed by officers from the Phuket office of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), who accuse the Sang Samut 3 of breaching Section 66 of the Fisheries Act 2015 and Section 16 of the Wild Animal Reservation and Protection Act, B.E. 2535 (1992).
Breach of Section 66 of the Fisheries Act incurs a fine of between B300,000 and B3 million, “or to a fine of five times the value of the aquatic animals caught or brought on board a fishing vessel concerned. In whichever case, the higher fine shall apply.” Breach of Section 16 incurs a penalty of up to four years in jail, or a fine of up to B40,000, or both.
The complaint, filed by DMCR officer Narat Choophueng, was formally received by Chalong Police Deputy Superintendent Lt Col Somsak Sopakarn. The complaint followed a video posted online last Friday showing the whale shark strung up going viral last month. (See here.)
Meanwhile, the captain and crew have been released on bail while the Sang Samut 3 and its sister fishing boat Sang Samut 2 remain banned from leaving port. (See story here.)
Capt B | 01 June 2018 - 14:18:52