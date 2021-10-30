BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
First united foundation in Phuket to provide grants supporting the most vulnerable communities

Living Waters Phuket is fully established to provide grants to projects investing in sustainable community solutions across Phuket and the surrounding islands.

COVID-19disasterscharityeconomics
By Press Release

Saturday 30 October 2021, 10:00AM

A United Foundation

This one-of-a-kind and brand-new Foundation, Living Waters Phuket, is working to combine the efforts of registered charities, foundations, private companies and government organisations. It aims to provide strategic and credible aid by issuing financial grants to projects around essential relief areas including solutions to sustainable food security, education, renewable energy and environmental issues. 

The Foundation marks its official Phuket launch on 1st November 2021 with an unparalleled financial grant for a sizeable collaborative food donation programme. This initiative consists of over 8,700 ‘Super Life Packs’ to help families in need; working together with the Phuket Red Cross, Phuket Has Been Good To Us and several government departments. 

Where It All Began… 

Shaun Stenning (CEO and Founder of 5 Star Marine) and his team have been diligently running their ‘Life Bags’ food donation programme for over 20 months. Their dedication towards the most vulnerable communities across Phuket and the surrounding islands has been an undeniably essential effort, and has seen staggering and non-stop weekly funding, sourcing, packing and delivery efforts take place. 

They continued this relief aid throughout the pandemic, and carried on despite multiple restrictions stopping volunteers packing; during which time 5 Star Marine and Sutai Muay Thai solely took over packing efforts to keep the deliveries going, including targeting some of the remote and hardest to reach areas and islands utilising the fleet of 5 Star Marine speedboats.  

A Natural Extension 

Living Waters Phuket was born as a natural extension to, and formed a strategic transition from the last 20 months of relief efforts. It sits in synergy as the next stage for 5 Star Marine who founded and funded this first of its kind Foundation in Phuket, which will now provide a more long-term, sustainable and ongoing means to continue providing relief via funds for projects where the community needs the most help. 

First Of A Kind Grant Collaboration

Thanyapura

Living Waters Phuket together with 5 Star Marine have granted a financial aid package for over 88,700 ‘Super Life Packs’ which contain enough staple food items to feed a family of 4 people for 1 whole week. This effort will include a staggering 44 tonnes of rice, along with noodles, tinned fish, and nearly 9,000 litres of cooking oil and sauces. 

This financially funded project marks the largest single food bag donation to date, and the execution will be a collaborative effort between Living Waters Phuket, 5 Star Marine, the Phuket Red Cross, Phuket Has Been Good To Us and various government departments. 

Sustainable Support

The foundation has already been involved in supporting a sustainable farming and food production education programme for the Kathu Wittaya School. This long-term initiative is designed around teaching nearly 1,000 children about producing food, with all food grown being donated to a local orphanage. This also aims to give these children the skills to be self-sufficient and take this knowledge back to their communities in the hope of a better future. 

Grants are currently being awarded to community groups, Not-For-Profit organisations (NFPOs) and individuals who want to bridge a gap by finding solutions to sustainable food security, education, renewable energy and environmental issues. The independent board of advisors at Living Waters Phuket will review each grant application objectively, fairly and impartially. 

A Brighter Future For Phuket

“Phuket has needed a well thought out Foundation for a long time, and I am excited to see many more positive initiatives get the opportunity to come to fruition in the future. I founded Living Waters Phuket to carry forward the work 5 Star Marine completed during the Pandemic, providing Life Bags to over 360,000 families. Now Living Waters Phuket can continue on and provide sustainable solutions to food security, education and environmental issues.” said Shaun Stenning (CEO and Founder of 5 Star Marine).

Further Information on Living Waters Phuket, contact:

Shaun Stenning
+66 (0)937206221
https://www.facebook.com/livingwatersphuket
https://www.instagram.com/livingwatersphuket/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1UUvFHaT1BGZ6FQUxvE3Ow
https://twitter.com/livingwaters_th

