British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

First Thai team arrives in quake-hit Turkey

First Thai team arrives in quake-hit Turkey

TURKEY: The first Thai rescue team arrived in Istanbul yesterday (Feb 10) while the Public Health Ministry announced its readiness to send an army medical team today, said the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Dr Narong Apikulwanich.

disastersdeath
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 11 February 2023, 10:55AM

The death toll is Turkey and Syria is approaching 24,000, officials say. Photo: AFP

The death toll is Turkey and Syria is approaching 24,000, officials say. Photo: AFP

Dr Narong said yesterday that the Thai urban search and rescue (USAR) team - made up of 42 rescue workers and two sniffer dogs - flew to Turkey via Turkish Airlines on Thursday night to assist for 10 days with search and rescue efforts, where local officials have confirmed th death toll is approaching 24,000.

The Royal Thai Army will also send 17 officers from the Military Medical Emergency Response Team (M-MERT) to Turkey today to join the USAR. The M-MERT comprises paediatric orthopaedists, surgeons, emergency medical specialists and internists, reports the Bangkok Post.

Dr Narong said that the Turkish government had contacted Thailand’s Department of European Affairs for necessary medicine and medical equipment worth B3 million.

The budget is subsidised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Narong added that the Turkish government had requested a paramedic team from Thailand.

However, Thai emergency medical technicians are not certified by the WHO to operate as paramedic teams, he said.

Dr Narong stated that there would be more discussions on the situation to manage the roles of Thai rescue workers and operations for the medical team.

Yesterday, USAR Thailand posted on its Facebook page details about the mission’s two rescue dogs - Sierra, 6, and Sahara, 5, which are golden retrievers from the Thailand Rescue Dog Association.

“The first K9 search and rescue team is ready to help victims among the debris. We are at Suvarnabhumi airport, ready for boarding to Turkey tonight,” wrote USAR Thailand.

During the Turkish Airlines flight, the pilot and cabin crew expressed their gratitude to the Thai rescue workers for going to assist earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

Apart from the assistance provided by the Thai government, the mission is also supported by donations from Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) with instant food, Thai Beverage (ThaiBev) for drinking water and blankets, True Corporation for communications sim cards and Dhipaya Insurance for Thai rescue workers’ insurance.

For Thai citizens in Turkey needing emergency assistance, the Thai embassy in Ankara can be reached via +90 533 641 5698 for 24 hours and its Facebook page.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PLTO hold talks with non-Phuket-based ‘green plate’ taxi operators
Phuket and Krabi the stars in new Czech movie
Miracle rescues as Turkey-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000
Phuket Opinion: Take the win
Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul
Fire contained at Thalang school, no injuries reported
Leatherback turtles hatch at Nai Yang Beach
Lobby says tourism must be priority
Phuket Governor visits two bus shooting victims
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: One dead in Phuket bus shooting || February 10
“I will start a new life.” Phuket bus shooter identified as Krabi man with mental issues
Illegal Russian tour guide arrested in Phuket
More arrivals from India expected as country waives COVID tests for returnees
Rescuers race to find Turkey-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000
Dozens caught as police crack down on foreigners on motorbikes in Patong

 

Phuket community
Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

B1000 fine is not much of a deterrent to rental shops. Per bike or per offense would be better. Also...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Take the win

It will be interesting to see how 'good' these 'good officials' turn out to be....(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

Similar discussions with other honarary consuls would be in order as would publicly warning tourist...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

The fines are quite too low for those arab-french people with much money and no official job in Fran...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

About time. Hopefully the traffic police continue this crackdown seriously and take appropriate acti...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

@Kurt No need to keep any file of you as the article I mentioned is easy to find on here. But funny ...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

What is the logic of the RTP thinking to visit the Honorair Consul? Don't ask him to do the RTP ...(Read More)

Dozens caught as police crack down on foreigners on motorbikes in Patong

15 = 44 Thai logic!...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

I seems to miss something. Think RTP Phuket must have the strenghts to control the Thai rental shops...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

And for Dek's obsession control: Graffiti on the road is art, although not allowed. Graffiti on...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
Ixina Thailand
Thai Residential
Fashion TV
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket

 