First Thai medical worker gets coronavirus from a patient

BANGKOK: A new case of coronavirus was found on Friday (Feb 14), a first that affected health officials, bringing the total in the country to 34 since January. Fourteen people have recovered and returned home.

Saturday 15 February 2020, 05:19PM

Over 100 people present themselves each day at Vachira Hospital Phuket to see if they had been infected. Photo: Phuket PR

The new case is a 35-year-old woman, who got the disease from contact with a patient, Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchia, the director-general of the Department of Disease Control, told a news conference on today (Feb 15).

Over 1,500 people in China have died from the virus but Thailand has not recorded a fatality so far.

Health personnel are one of the most vulnerable groups. Bejing revealed on Friday 1,716 medical workers have been infected during the outbreak, with six dying from the illness.

Most of the infections among health workers were in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, where many have lacked proper masks and gear to protect themselves in hospitals dealing with a deluge of patients.

