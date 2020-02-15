The new case is a 35-year-old woman, who got the disease from contact with a patient, Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchia, the director-general of the Department of Disease Control, told a news conference on today (Feb 15).
Over 1,500 people in China have died from the virus but Thailand has not recorded a fatality so far.
Health personnel are one of the most vulnerable groups. Bejing revealed on Friday 1,716 medical workers have been infected during the outbreak, with six dying from the illness.
Most of the infections among health workers were in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, where many have lacked proper masks and gear to protect themselves in hospitals dealing with a deluge of patients.
