First Sanlorenzo SL86 joins Phuket cruising fleet

YACHTING: Sanlorenzo Asia division at Simpson Marine announced that the first Sanlorenzo SL86 in Asia has been handed over to owners in Phuket, Thailand in early September and is now cruising around South East Asia with Singapore, Malaysia's East Coast and Phuket as major ports of call.

marinetourism

By Press Release

Sunday 6 October 2019, 10:53AM

The Sanlorenzo range on offer in Asia goes from strength to strength in line with the brand's global expansion. Photo: Sanlorenzo

An excellent representation of Sanlorenzo's planing SL line – the SL86 design created in conjunction with Officina Italiana Design combines the yard's signature styling with large saloon windows and a sleek silhouette. All combined together with several innovations and high level of customisation in one elegant package.

The stylish interiors have been designed to draw in more natural light, bringing out a fresh, bright and relaxing ambience throughout the yacht. One of her main striking design features is an interior floating staircase suspended between two panels of glass leading up to the large flybridge deck.

The extended flybridge boasts a light and elegant hydraulic hardtop by Opacmare that can angle in full shade or sun mode, a galley by Boffi for alfresco cooking and free-standing furniture by Roda, giving the yacht the feel of a luxury villa on the water. The shaded foredeck offers ample seating with a C-shaped sofa and table shaded by a bimini supported by four stainless steel pillars.

"We are delighted to see another Sanlorenzo yacht arriving to Asia with the popular SL range now almost entirely represented in Asia and including the SL78, SL86, SL96, SL102 Asymmetric and the SL106," says Nick Stratton, Sanlorenzo Asia Sales Manager.

"The sale of this beautiful yacht following her very recent arrival into Asia is a testament of the growing appreciation for the Sanlorenzo brand around the region. Further new models will be delivered later this year", Mr Stratton adds.

The Sanlorenzo range on offer in Asia continues to go from strength to strength in line with the brand's global expansion including the new SD96 and SL96 Asymmetric models. The Superyacht Division has also just launched its largest yacht to date – the 64 metre 64STEEL Attila showing the continued expansion of the shipyard.

To learn more about Sanlorenzo in Asia please enquire at sanlorenzo@simpsonmarine.com