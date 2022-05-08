tengoku
First lot of local COVID vaccine produced

First lot of local COVID vaccine produced

BANGKOK: The first batch of ChulaCov19, the first messenger-RNA vaccine developed in Thailand, has been produced and is awaiting Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the first two phases of human trials, a government spokesperson said yesterday (May 7).

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 8 May 2022, 10:04AM

Photo: Chula Vaccine Research Center Facebook

Photo: Chula Vaccine Research Center Facebook

The first lot of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chulalongkorn University researchers was produced by Thailand-based BioNet-Asia Co Ltd, reports the Bangkok Post. If all trial results meet the requirements, the vaccine is expected to be registered for use by the end of this year, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said.

According to the Chula Vaccine Research Center, ChulaCov19 is safe and has a higher efficacy than the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus. The Pfizer vaccine has an efficacy of 95% against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Production of the vaccine was supported by B2.31 billion in funding approved by the cabinet in November last year.

“The government wants Thailand to be a country capable of creating, conducting research and development and producing its own vaccine, which is in accordance with its 10-year strategic plan to become a medical hub (by 2026),” Ms Rachada said.

CBRE Phuket

“The goal was set before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and by becoming a vaccine production centre, more Thai people will have access to the vaccine.”

Ms Rachada said ChulaCov19 had passed two preliminary stages of trials on volunteers, with lab results showing safe, effective responses to the virus. “The antibodies generated by ChulaCov19 were higher than from Pfizer vaccines used in Thailand,” she said, quoting the Chula Vaccine Research Centre.

Thailand will pursue domestic production of the vaccine in the next phase of the project, she added.

