First local virus patient ‘cured’

THAILAND: The first person to test positive for locally transmitted coronavirus, a taxi driver, has been declared completely cured and discharged from hospital.

health

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 5 February 2020, 03:01PM

The first locally infected patient, a taxi driver (blue shirt), has been declared free of the coronavirus and discharged. He was present at a press conference at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi province today (Feb 5). Photo: Apinya Wipatayotin

Four Thai evacuees from Wuhan who had a fever have also been tested and found negative for the disease.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today (Feb 5) the first person to be infected in Thailand had been treated, cleared and discharged by Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.

All relatives and people who had been in contact with him were also free of the virus, he said.

The man was among nine virus patients who had now been cured and discharged. The number of patients remaining in local hospitals had dropped to 16, Mr Anutin said.

“The remaining patients are recovering and are likely to be declared cured in the near future. Those who developed serious symptoms also suffer from other diseases and are old,” the minister said.

Health officials said the first locally infected and now cured patient was a taxi driver, 50, who had carried Chinese passengers. He was praised for ceasing to drive his taxi when he felt ill and going to see a doctor right away.

The man tested positive for the virus at Taksin Hospital in Bangkok, and was transferred to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute on Jan 28.

At Sattahip naval base in Chon Buri province, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said that of 138 Thais evacuated from Wuhan city in China on Tuesday (Feb 4), six had a high fever.

This morning the number with high temperatures dropped to four, and they were treated at Abhagara Kiatiwongse Hospital at the naval base.

Of the four, three were initially diagnosed with lung disorders, and the other had diarrhoea, Mr Sathit said.

Initial examinations did not detect the coronavirus in any of the evacuees. Their 14-day quarantine period will end at midnight of Feb 18, he said.