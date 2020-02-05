THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

First local virus patient ‘cured’

First local virus patient ‘cured’

THAILAND: The first person to test positive for locally transmitted coronavirus, a taxi driver, has been declared completely cured and discharged from hospital.

health
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 5 February 2020, 03:01PM

The first locally infected patient, a taxi driver (blue shirt), has been declared free of the coronavirus and discharged. He was present at a press conference at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi province today (Feb 5). Photo: Apinya Wipatayotin

The first locally infected patient, a taxi driver (blue shirt), has been declared free of the coronavirus and discharged. He was present at a press conference at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi province today (Feb 5). Photo: Apinya Wipatayotin

Four Thai evacuees from Wuhan who had a fever have also been tested and found negative for the disease.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today (Feb 5) the first person to be infected in Thailand had been treated, cleared and discharged by Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.

All relatives and people who had been in contact with him were also free of the virus, he said.

The man was among nine virus patients who had now been cured and discharged. The number of patients remaining in local hospitals had dropped to 16, Mr Anutin said.

“The remaining patients are recovering and are likely to be declared cured in the near future. Those who developed serious symptoms also suffer from other diseases and are old,” the minister said.

Health officials said the first locally infected and now cured patient was a taxi driver, 50, who had carried Chinese passengers. He was praised for ceasing to drive his taxi when he felt ill and going to see a doctor right away.

Thai Residential

The man tested positive for the virus at Taksin Hospital in Bangkok, and was transferred to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute on Jan 28.

At Sattahip naval base in Chon Buri province, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said that of 138 Thais evacuated from Wuhan city in China on Tuesday (Feb 4), six had a high fever.

This morning the number with high temperatures dropped to four, and they were treated at Abhagara Kiatiwongse Hospital at the naval base.

Of the four, three were initially diagnosed with lung disorders, and the other had diarrhoea, Mr Sathit said.

Initial examinations did not detect the coronavirus in any of the evacuees. Their 14-day quarantine period will end at midnight of Feb 18, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

National park officer bags B10k reward for finding turtle nest
Phuket Town road to close for resurfacing
China virus deaths rise to almost 500 as WHO says ‘opportunity’ to halt spread
Leafy highs: Kratom personal use push under way
Austrian couple killed in Krabi road crash
Electricity outage to hit areas near Dowroong
Health officials debunk reports of ‘100 suspected virus patients’ in Krabi
Traveller from Thailand confirmed as South Korea’s new virus case
Thailand’s hotel investment volume declines in 2019
Thalang Hospital pharmacist seriously injured as car hits power pole
3,000 tour guides in Phuket out of work as Chinese arrivals plunge
Officials give blanket assurances over impact of virus in Phuket
‘Eye-in-sky’ set for launch
Price control for face masks as virus raises demand to 40-50m pieces
China admits ‘shortcomings’ in virus response as death toll hits 425

 

Phuket community
Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Private water sources will run out too in a few months.. The idea that someone on Phuket can own wa...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Hand sitting and wait till end of April, May or mother nature will bring rain? That I call gambling ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

This is the first admitting from lower Phuket Officials that Phuket is in a water crisis. The govern...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

In USA - 61,000 deaths from flu every year. " CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in be...(Read More)

Russian woman, 34, drowns at Patong Beach

Good grief, please spare a kind thought for this young woman whose life is gone, and to all who love...(Read More)

Well-known Phuket medium found hanged

Didn't see her own future...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

The Property Management Office would like to make owners and residents aware, that the Cherngtalay ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Who was it said there was no water shortage, lets hope the lack of tourists helps this situation, an...(Read More)

Thai doctors say two drug groups effective on patient

" It is good to know the Thai Medical Profession read my post in the PN" Capt.,you must be...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Kurt, I hate to be the one to give you bad news, but... Not only are we all at imminent risk from wa...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Cassia Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 