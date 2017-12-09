PHUKET: The first water safety training program for students of Sainamyen School today (Dec 9) at Loma Park, Patong was deemed a succes with 150 junior participants taking part in an event aimed at developing an extensive list of water-based skills.

“Some 150 kids aged about 12-14 joined the program on Patong beach today,” said Ms Vitanya Chuayuan, Deputy Chief of Phuket Lifeguard Service.

"The program was so successful, that the school is planning to make it a regular weekly event for the students. They will coordinate with Patong lifeguards to have these trainings every Friday or so," said Ms Vitanya.

“The first event was in Thai language. All the kids had a chance to learn how to swim, dolphin jump, boogie board, nipper board paddle, conduct CPR. They also learned about sea creatures and the lifeguard flags system, learned about ambulance service and what is provided in an ambulance,” she added.

The kids were also provided with a physical examination before commencing the program.

“We had four classes of kids from Mor 1 (seventh grade) and Mor 2 (eighth grade). The teachers and children both enjoyed this event very much, and now they know what to do in case of emergency,” Ms Vitanya said.

The charity training event was organized by MontAzure Kamala, Australian Consul-General in Phuket Craig Ferguson, Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort and the Phuket Lifeguard Club together with Patong Municipality. 12 foreign lifeguards from KLSS Kinabalu Life Saving Society and Singapore Life Saving Society also joined the event.

“We would like to thank all the sponsors who made this event happen. Some of the kids had never joined any of such programs,” Ms Vitanya said.

The kids training day preceded the 6th Phuket Surf Lifesaving competition in Thailand which will be held tomorrow (Dec 10) at Patong beach.

“Tomorrow we look forward to have both adults and junior lifesavers participating in the Phuket Surf Lifesaving competition,” Ms Vitanya added.