First Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Thailand opens in Phuket

PHUKET: Hilton and GCP have announced the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao, marking the debut of the award-winning Hilton Garden Inn brand in Thailand.

tourism

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 December 2021, 01:34PM

The view from one of the roof-top pools. Photo: Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao

Developed and managed by GCP Hospitality, the 177-room hotel spanning seven stories is located in the island’s prime Bang Tao Beach area, featuring upscale guest rooms in close proximity to pristine beaches, leisure, entertainment and sporting activities.

“The opening of Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao is especially significant for us. It marks the first and only Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Phuket and further confirms GCP Hospitality’s commitment to expand its hotel portfolio in Thailand,” said Christophe Vielle, CEO & Co-Founder of GCP Hospitality.

“This hotel also serves as a promise from GCP Hospitality to bring world-class hospitality to some of the world’s most exciting destinations. Bang Tao is a location that perfectly marries nature with urban living – making it the perfect fit for travelers seeking to discover the best that Phuket has to offer."

Jenny Milos, vice president, focused service and all suites brands, Asia Pacific, Hilton, noted, “Being one of the strongest focused service brands in the market, Hilton Garden Inn is rapidly growing throughout Asia Pacific with almost 50 operating hotels and 110 properties in the pipeline.

“With the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao, we look forward to serving the evolved preferences of modern traveller, expressed through the brand’s signature positive, upbeat service, its luminous spaces and modern amenities, and its stylish and approachable design delivered at an affordable price point.”

True to the brand’s attributes, Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao is a showcase of upscale and affordable accommodations with modern amenities, with guest rooms ranging from 23 to 28 square metres. The rooms feature the brand’s signature bedding, rain showers, Smart TVs, USB charging ports and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Guests opting for rooms with balconies have unobstructed views of the Laguna area. For recreation, guests have access to a 24-hour fitness centre outfitted with the latest Life Fitness equipment and two outdoor swimming pools at the rooftop.

The hotel features the Hilton Garden Inn brand’s signature Garden Grille & Bar serving local and international favourites while The Pool Bar on the rooftop offers a scenic aerial view of the surrounding lush landscape.

“We are delighted to welcome our third Hilton hotel in Phuket with the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao, where our portfolio in Thailand now spans 14 distinctive hotels and resorts,” said Paul Hutton, area vice president, head of South East Asia, Hilton.

“Hilton Garden Inn’s brand entry to Phuket Island’s vibrant hospitality scene is testament to Hilton’s commitment to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences. As more travelers return to this beloved resort destination, we will create better and brighter stays with the brand’s signature upbeat service,” he added.