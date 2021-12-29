BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

First Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Thailand opens in Phuket

First Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Thailand opens in Phuket

PHUKET: Hilton and GCP have announced the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao, marking the debut of the award-winning Hilton Garden Inn brand in Thailand.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 December 2021, 01:34PM

The view from one of the roof-top pools. Photo: Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao

The view from one of the roof-top pools. Photo: Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao

The view from one of the roof-top pools. Photo: Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao

The view from one of the roof-top pools. Photo: Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao

The lobby. Photo: Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao

The lobby. Photo: Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao

The gym. Photo: Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao

The gym. Photo: Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao

The restaurant. Photo: Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao

The restaurant. Photo: Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao

A room with a balcony. Photo: Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao

A room with a balcony. Photo: Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao

A room with a garden view. Photo: Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao

A room with a garden view. Photo: Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao

« »

Developed and managed by GCP Hospitality, the 177-room hotel spanning seven stories is located in the island’s prime Bang Tao Beach area, featuring upscale guest rooms in close proximity to pristine beaches, leisure, entertainment and sporting activities.

“The opening of Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao is especially significant for us. It marks the first and only Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Phuket and further confirms GCP Hospitality’s commitment to expand its hotel portfolio in Thailand,” said Christophe Vielle, CEO & Co-Founder of GCP Hospitality.

“This hotel also serves as a promise from GCP Hospitality to bring world-class hospitality to some of the world’s most exciting destinations. Bang Tao is a location that perfectly marries nature with urban living – making it the perfect fit for travelers seeking to discover the best that Phuket has to offer."

Jenny Milos, vice president, focused service and all suites brands, Asia Pacific, Hilton, noted, “Being one of the strongest focused service brands in the market, Hilton Garden Inn is rapidly growing throughout Asia Pacific with almost 50 operating hotels and 110 properties in the pipeline.

“With the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao, we look forward to serving the evolved preferences of modern traveller, expressed through the brand’s signature positive, upbeat service, its luminous spaces and modern amenities, and its stylish and approachable design delivered at an affordable price point.”

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

True to the brand’s attributes, Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao is a showcase of upscale and affordable accommodations with modern amenities, with guest rooms ranging from 23 to 28 square metres. The rooms feature the brand’s signature bedding, rain showers, Smart TVs, USB charging ports and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Guests opting for rooms with balconies have unobstructed views of the Laguna area. For recreation, guests have access to a 24-hour fitness centre outfitted with the latest Life Fitness equipment and two outdoor swimming pools at the rooftop.

The hotel features the Hilton Garden Inn brand’s signature Garden Grille & Bar serving local and international favourites while The Pool Bar on the rooftop offers a scenic aerial view of the surrounding lush landscape.

“We are delighted to welcome our third Hilton hotel in Phuket with the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao, where our portfolio in Thailand now spans 14 distinctive hotels and resorts,” said Paul Hutton, area vice president, head of South East Asia, Hilton.

“Hilton Garden Inn’s brand entry to Phuket Island’s vibrant hospitality scene is testament to Hilton’s commitment to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences. As more travelers return to this beloved resort destination, we will create better and brighter stays with the brand’s signature upbeat service,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket officials admit 74 ’suspected’ Omicron cases, Work from home advised? || December 29
Sandbox helps Russians stay top in Phuket
Swab test centres in Phuket
Police ramp up ‘100% helmet’ campaign
WHO warns of Omicron overload as China, Europe impose new curbs
PRU and police partner to offer legal training to officers
Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result
Health Ministry advises work from home after New Year
Phuket marks 30 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Omicron alert? Tiger shrimp younglings, E-motorbike taxis for test run || December 28
Phuket officials ‘detect’ 74 Omicron cases
Belgian man in care after cutting own throat
Myanmar actor famous in Thailand jailed for 3 years
Runaway Israeli tourist returned to Bangkok
Indoor venues back to 11pm ‘last call’ for New Year’s Eve

 

Phuket community
Police ramp up ‘100% helmet’ campaign

All smoke. Accidents of all kinds would decrease by much if traffic laws were simply enforced and t...(Read More)

Phuket marks 30 new COVID cases, no new deaths

let see if the magic auora that keep omicron outside phuket will disappear around 3-4- january....lo...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

Deportation is a serious enough deterrent - try getting a visa to come back again !! I know some on ...(Read More)

Police ramp up ‘100% helmet’ campaign

meanwhile going 4 people in one bike is still considered perfectly safe and normal...lol...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

stupid guy then should do the same on his own country... ...(Read More)

Matteo Bocelli to join Phuket New Year Countdown

Perhaps if the money had been spent ensuring a safe future for the tigers instead of twelve minutes ...(Read More)

Phuket officials ‘detect’ 74 Omicron cases

@JohnC, you hit the nail on the head....(Read More)

Phuket officials ‘detect’ 74 Omicron cases

Celebrate and spend now and stay home and work from home after New year will be no choice but forc...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

Since foreigners often pay many times what Thais do, Nat'l Parks entry fees for instance- pass ...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

Boy... RTP officials really "made an example" out of this guy. 2,000 baht is a pretty goo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PKF Thailand
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
PaintFX
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 